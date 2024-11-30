As their search to sign a fresh attacking option continues, Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign a La Liga winger alongside a number of their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle transfer news

It seems like a fairly open secret that Miguel Almiron is at the back end of his Newcastle career. The winger has lost his starting place under Eddie Howe and is now reportedly ready to leave when the January transfer window arrives. The Magpies, meanwhile, are reportedly in pursuit of a fresh face to take hold of that right-wing spot at St James' Park.

Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo are names that are seemingly on the Magpies' radar, with both enjoying excellent seasons so far in the Premier League.

Mbeumo would be a particularly impressive addition given how he can also lead the line and therefore provide potential cover for Alexander Isak. However, whether Newcastle find themselves priced out of a move by a fellow Premier League side once again remains to be seen.

The Brentford and Bournemouth stars aren't the only options to have been mentioned, either. The Tyneside club have also turned their attention towards La Liga and one in-demand winger.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Paul Mitchell and Newcastle have now joined the race to sign Takefusa Kubo after Mitchell sent scouts to watch the winger score and assist in a midweek victory for Real Sociedad against Ajax.

However, officials from Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal were in attendance for the winger's show-stealing performance, sparking a tough race for his signature.

Still just 23 years old, Kubo is a player who looks destined for a big move. Given Newcastle's current desire to upgrade the options on their right-hand side, the Japan star could quickly become the ideal signing for those at St James' Park.

"Hero" Kubo would be an upgrade on Almiron

Yet to even reach his prime, Kubo would be an instant upgrade on Almiron and take Harvey Barnes all the way in the battle to start in Howe's frontline.

The Sociedad star has managed four goals and one assist in all competitions in the current campaign, mirroring Barnes' current output for Newcastle and indicating the kind of rivalry that could be created between the two should the former complete a transfer.

Having two options capable of pushing each other all the way should be seen as the key to success on Tyneside. That competition and strength in depth is something that the Magpies so desperately lack. Dubbed "Japan's hero" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig at the 2020 Olympics, Kubo could swap Sociedad for the Premier League when 2025 arrives.

As Newcastle search for a new hero of their own, they could turn the way of Kubo to discover an undoubted upgrade on Almiron and the ideal competition for Barnes on the right-hand side.