Newcastle have now joined the race to land an exciting young talent starring in Spain's second tier, a fresh report has revealed, though they may have a fight on their hands to land their man.

Newcastle want signings

It is no secret that Eddie Howe would like to strengthen his ranks, despite Newcastle sitting fifth in the Premier League and with one foot in a Carabao Cup final.

The Magpies have been chasing a defender for at least two transfer windows, having had offers rebuffed for Marc Guehi over the summer and now reportedly one of three sides chasing RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov as they look to address the problem position in Howe's side.

Newcastle would also like to strengthen in attack, with a right-sided attacker among their top priorities despite the recent form of Jacob Murphy. Miguel Almiron is believed to be free to leave this January, and the Tyneside outfit would like to use that cash to reinvest in that position, though moves for long-term targets Noni Madueke and Anthony Elanga seem unlikely midway through the campaign, with both players featuring for sides looking to beat the Magpies to a spot in next season's Champions League.

However, with funds tight and ambitions high, Newcastle may well have to be smart with their signings, as they were to land Yankuba Minteh from Danish club Odense before selling him on to Brighton for a mammoth profit over the summer.

Keen to make superstars rather than splash out to buy them, Newcastle may well have identified their next project.

Newcastle looking at second-tier gem

Now, a fresh report from Spain [Via Sport Witness] has revealed that Newcastle have joined a gaggle of clubs keeping a close eye on Yeremay Hernandez, who is currently starring with Deportivo de La Coruña in the Spanish second division.

Dubbed a "baller" by Rising Stars XI on X, the 21-year-old winger has scored seven goals and grabbed three assists so far this season. Despite Deportivo being firmly in the bottom half of the division, it is claimed that the forward's form has caught the eye. As per the report, Newcastle are one of the sides eyeing a potential move, though they are far from alone.

Yeremay Hernandez in 2024/25 Appearances 17 Goals 7 Assists 3 Minutes per goal/assist 134.8 Yellow Cards 0

In fact, all of Arsenal, Bournemouth, Brentford, Chelsea, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are thought to be keen, alongside clubs around Europe, with Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille all also named in the report, while Cesc Fàbregas's Como side are the latest to show a keen interest.

A left-winger by trade but also capable of playing on the right, Hernandez renewed his contract with his current side last April, and though they are expecting him to leave in the coming transfer windows, it is added that the Spanish outfit will demand the 22-year-old's €20m (£16.7m) release clause to be paid in order for him to leave the club in the next month.

With scouts having reportedly been sent from across Europe to watch the winger's performances, it doesn't sound like he will be playing in the Spanish second tier for too much longer, and Newcastle could be a perfect destination for him to thrive.