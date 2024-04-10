Newcastle United have suffered massively under Eddie Howe of late, with the Magpies' squad depth becoming apparent after the recent injury crisis at St James' Park.

The club's Premier League position has taken a massive hit as a result, with Howe's side currently 13 points off the top four and highly unlikely to secure a Champions League place for the second season running.

The Magpies have been so unfortunate this campaign, with multiple first-team regulars nursing injuries and missing the vast majority of the current season.

The likes of Nick Pope and Joelinton haven't featured for Newcastle in 2024 after the pair had surgery on their respective issues, with the latter having a slim chance of returning before the end of the campaign in six weeks.

After their awful luck on the injury front, the Saudi PIF will have to work tirelessly to improve the club's squad depth whilst trying to remain within the limits of the Premier League's strict PSR rules.

However, Howe and the club have already identified one target, with the club facing competition from another Premier League side for the talented youngster's signature.

Newcastle interested in signing Championship star

According to Football Transfers, Howe's side are battling Liverpool and AC Milan for the signing of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old has been exceptional this season and has become a vital player for Leeds, playing a massive role in their Championship promotion push, scoring 17 goals and registering eight assists in the competition.

His tally of 25 goals and assists this campaign ranks him fourth in the division for most combined goal contributions, with Summerville enjoying his most successful spell during his time at Elland Road.

The report also goes on to state that Daniel Farke's side are looking to offer the winger a new deal if they achieve promotion, but he could still be available for around the £45m mark this summer.

Why Summerville would be a huge upgrade on Almiron

Despite playing in a lower-quality division this season, the Dutch winger has blown Newcastle's Miguel Almiron - who boasts just eight goals and assists this season - out of the water in a whole array of areas.

Summerville has averaged 2.6 successful take-ons per 90 in the Championship for Farke's side, whilst the Paraguayan could only manage one per game, with the youngster averaging 1.6 more - proving he's more direct than Almiron with the ball at his feet.

The 22-year-old "monster" as described by analyst Ben Mattinson, also trumps the 30-year-old for shots per game, with the current Magpies forward trailing the Leeds attacker by 1.4 per 90 in their respective leagues during 2023/24.

Summerville v Almiron 23/24 Statistics Summerville Almiron Progressive carries 5.1 3.8 Successful take-ons 2.6 1 Shots 3.4 2 Shot creating actions 6.2 2.4 Stats via FBref

As seen in the table above, Summerville also dominates when it comes to shot-creating actions, with his ability to create opportunities in the final third a very useful asset to Howe, given the firepower his side already possesses with the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Despite featuring on the left for Leeds this campaign, the youngster could be the perfect replacement for Almiron on the right-hand side and potentially benefit from Kieran Trippier's service at right-back.

The experienced defender averages 86 passes per game this season, with the 33-year-old achieving a tally of 6.3 progressive passes per game - with Trippier's eye for a forward pass allowing the 22-year-old to play to his strengths and drive at defenders should he arrive at St James' Park.

The pair could form an exciting partnership down the Magpies' right-hand side and, given their record of developing youth, as seen with Lewis Miley this season, it could allow Summerville to develop his game to the next level and thrive in the Premier League.