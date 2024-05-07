Newcastle United have entered the race to sign "one of the best defenders in the world" at the moment, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have made some superb signings in recent years, with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak really kick-starting this new era and cementing Tyneside as a viable destination for top level talent.

A number of players have been linked with summer moves to Newcastle recently, with defensive, midfield and attacking signings all being looked at. Few individuals have been backed to head to St James' Park more often than Amadou Onana of late, and the Magpies are believed to be among the favourites to acquire the Everton star's signature.

Miguel Amiron is expected to leave Newcastle at the end of the season, and Irfan Can Kahveci has emerged as an option to come in for him. He has 19 goal contributions (12 goals and seven assists) in 22 Turkish Super Lig starts this season, invariably shining in a right-sided attacking role for Fenerbahce.

Eddie Howe could need further midfielder reinforcements if Bruno ends up leaving St James' this summer - that remains up in the air, as things stand - and Leicester City ace Wilfried Ndidi is a target for the Magpies, having helped the Foxes secure promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Newcastle want one of world's top defenders

According to Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle have joined the race to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, but a host of clubs are keen on snapping him up. The likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are all mentioned as potential suitors for the Frenchman, who is contracted at Barca until the summer of 2027.

Kounde stands out as a wonderful option for Newcastle with the summer window around the corner, even though he is reportedly keen on remaining at his current club for the time being. The France international started in his country's 2022 World Cup final defeat to Argentina, featuring in six matches in the competition and starting five of them.

Barca manager Xavi has heaped praise on him: "He was one of the transfers that I asked for. He’s one of the best defenders in the world right now. Stopping Mbappé was a collective effort. Kounde did amazing against Mbappé but Lamine [Yamal] also helped him a lot."

One of the biggest positives about Newcastle signing Kounde is not only would they be bringing in an elite defender, but his versatility allows him to excel as both a centre-back and a right-back.

At 25, the Barca man is also still relatively young, meaning he wouldn't be arriving as a quick fix, and he could provide cover in two key positions, making up for the long-term injury absence of Sven Botman and also acting as a possible successor to Kieran Trippier in the process.