Newcastle United have been thinking about a shock move for AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho to replace Eddie Howe, according to reports.

Howe's instant impact...

The Premier League boss was appointed at St. James’ Park back in November 2021, 15 months on from his sacking at Bournemouth, and it’s fair to say that he’s made a hugely positive and significant impact on the team during his time in charge.

The Magpies coach led his side to an 11th place finish in his debut season in the dugout, but having since been backed with signings like Nick Pope and Alexander Isak, has overseen an even further improvement in performances and results. Winning 12, drawing 11 and losing just three of his 26 matches this term, the 45-year-old’s side are two points outside the Champions League places, not to mention that he also guided them to the Carabao Cup final, coming extremely close to securing silverware.

According to Italian outlet Il Corriere Dello Sport (via TEAMtalk), Newcastle have surprisingly “been considering” Jose Mourinho as an ideal candidate to replace Howe at St. James’ Park. The AS Roma boss’ contract at the Stadio Olimpico is set to expire next summer and it’s claimed that the northeast outfit are the “most likely club” to bring him back to the English top-flight.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United’s former leader has reportedly always viewed the Magpies with a “degree of affinity from afar” as a result of the relationship he had with Sir Bobby Robson. Should Mourinho depart the Serie A this summer, it’s stated that it would be for either Newcastle or Paris Saint-Germain, though it’s claimed that he has decided to see out his deal until 2024.

Should Newcastle swap Howe for Mourinho?

Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the managing greats having been dubbed a “legend” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for the 35 trophies that he’s picked up throughout his career, but Newcastle relieving Howe of his duties would be completely the wrong thing to do, even though this report is suggesting a change could be over a year away.

The Amersham-born coach only signed a new long-term deal last year, showing that the hierarchy want to keep him in charge for the foreseeable future and he is equally as committed to seeing out the project he’s started to build on Tyneside.

Speaking to ChronicleLive, the boss was asked whether he’d consider replacing Gareth Southgate for England, and whilst he didn’t want to rule it out down the line, he admitted that he’s only focused on giving his all for Newcastle and there’s still so much he can achieve with the squad going forward.