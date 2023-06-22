Newcastle United are expected to enjoy a busy transfer window this summer as the club look to build on the unbelievable success of last season.

How many players are Newcastle signing?

With the financial shackles well and truly off at St. James' Park, there have already been numerous reports linking Newcastle to a host of new faces. While no big deals have been completed yet, it could be a busy few months for Eddie Howe and his recruitment team.

Speaking on Sky Sports News's Transfer Talk Podcast, presenter Pete Graves suggested that the Magpies could bring in upwards of five new players during the transfer window.

"I think it will be an exciting summer," enthused Graves. "You'll see a combination of one or two big name arrivals, and then a sprinkling of three or four potential young, talented players".

Graves name checked James Maddison, Nicolo Barella and Conor Gallagher as potential targets, but the player closest to joining Newcastle at present is AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Italian is expected to arrive in the Premier League this summer and a deal upwards of £60m is reportedly on the cards. The Milan maestro has already made 130 appearances for Milan since arriving from Brescia in 2020 and is a 14-cap Italy international at just 23-years-old.

The defensive midfielder, who can also operate as a number eight, will captain Italy at the U21 European Championships this month, and will face France, Switzerland and Norway in the group stages.

Who else might Newcastle sign?

As Graves mentioned, Newcastle have been heaviy linked with a move for James Maddision of relegated Leicester City. The Magpies wanted the England international last summer but were rebuffed by Leicester, although the Foxes have now given up any hope of keeping the player at the King Power Stadium.

Midfield seems to be a top priority for Howe, although whether that will change once Tonali joins remains to be seen. The Italian could be joined by his fellow countryman, also mentioned by Graves, with Barella linked to Newcastle too.

Barella's asking price may rule out a transfer, however, with Inter wanting £80m for the 26-year-old. Tonali could be seen as a slightly cheaper and, most significantly, younger alternative.

RB Leipzig and Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai and Nice's Khephren Thuram are other midfielders who have been linked, while Arsenal's Kieran Tierney has been touted as a potential new left-back for the club.