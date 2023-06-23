Newcastle United are interested in bringing a new centre-back to the club this summer, with rumours circulating over a £50m transfer.

Are Newcastle going to sign a centre-back?

Given their newfound wealth, the Magpies are expected to spend big again this summer, bolstering a squad that finished in the Champions League positions last season and reached the Carabao Cup final.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Newcastle are keen to sign a central defender and are already looking at a host of names at different price points.

Speaking on The Football Terrace YouTube Channel, Jones claimed: "The profile of the centre-back is going to be interesting to see who they actually go for. I'm hearing some of the centre-backs they're linked with and were briefed about are like £10m-£15m. Then I'm suddenly told about another centre-back that's like £50m. So I don't know where they're going to land on that one."

Despite stating that Newcastle are in the hunt for a new defender, and a potentially expensive one at that, Jones didn't give the name of the mystery £50m centre-back.

However, the fact that Eddie Howe wants to strengthen his defensive unit is unsurprising given that Ciaran Clark has already left the club and Jamaal Lascelles is on the radar of Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

Newcastle did boast the equal-best defensive record (level with champions Manchester City) in the league last season, conceding just 33 goals in 38 games, but the extra workload that comes with European football means that regulars Fabian Schar and Sven Botman will need support.

Which defenders might Newcastle sign?

One defender that is set to make a move this summer is Napoli star Kim Min-jae and Newcastle have been linked with the South Korea international in recent weeks. The reported price of a transfer is roughly £42m which would approximately correspond with Jones's £50m statement.

However, it is thought that Bayern Munich are streets ahead in the race for the 26-year-old and have almost snapped up the defender's signature.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire has been touted with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with the Magpies keen on making a move for the England international according to some sources. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been linked with the 30-year-old who remains the most expensive defender in world football.

Someone who will help out the defence next season is holding midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Italian is set to sign from AC Milan after talks have quickly accelerated over recent days.