Newcastle United are now in active negotiations over letting an "incredible" player leave this month, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle could be set for multiple departures

The Magpies are looking to re-shape their squad this winter, which means some long-serving players could move on before the transfer window slams shut.

Eddie Howe has now admitted that Miguel Almiron's departure has been forced upon them because of their need to comply with the Premier League's financial rules, saying: "He’s been top class. He lives his life through the football club. It’s not ideal but that’s the reality of PSR.

“We don’t want to lose players but we know that there’s a reality with PSR and the ongoing managing of that situation.

“So we’ve said many times over the last few weeks we’ll make more decisions not based on football, but based on decisions that we potentially have to make for the future."

Earlier this month, it was reported that defender Lloyd Kelly could also exit St. James' Park this month, with Fenerbahce keen over a deal, and a new club has entered the race for the defender.

According to Fabrizio Romano, who posted an update on X, Juventus have now held a meeting yesterday to discuss a deal for Kelly, having identified him as a target this winter.

Football Insider's Mick Brown has provided a further update on the situation, suggesting the Magpies could be willing to accept an offer for the centre-back, given that complying with profit and sustainability rules must be taken into account.

Newcastle United's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Southampton (a) January 25th Fulham (h) February 1st Manchester City (a) February 15th Nottingham Forest (h) February 23rd Liverpool (a) February 26th

Brown also goes on to offer a more general update on Newcastle's transfer policy, saying: “From what I hear, they’d consider selling most of the fringe players at the club for the right price."

Newcastle should cash in on Kelly

The former AFC Bournemouth man has failed to force his way into contention since arriving in the summer, appearing for just one minute in the Premier League since the end of November, so it may be wise to cash in on him this winter.

It seems unlikely that a huge offer will come Newcastle's way, considering the Englishman is no more than a fringe player, but any sale would be pure profit, as he arrived on a free transfer, meaning it could be very tempting to let him leave.

That said, if Juventus' talks don't come to fruition, the 26-year-old may be useful to have as a rotation option in the second half of the season, and there are signs he could have a lot to offer at St. James' Park if he is able to find his feet.

Former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil lauded the defender as "incredible" for his performance in a 1-0 victory over Liverpool just under two years ago, and Howe will be hoping he is able to get back to those levels as soon as possible.