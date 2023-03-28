Newcastle United are now interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer transfer window, according to a recent report from 90min.

Which midfielders are Newcastle targeting this summer?

Eddie Howe is keen to bring in additional options in the engine room this summer, with it recently being reported that Newcastle are in the race for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, amid his stalling contract talks. Another player on the radar is Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the central midfielder's contract set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will be available on a free transfer, making him a potential bargain buy for the Magpies.

James Maddison has also been a long-term target for Newcastle, with talkSPORT recently reporting they could be set to revive their interest, amid Leicester City's financial situation, although they are set to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

As per a report from 90min, Phillips is also now a target for Howe this summer, should he become available, and he is prepared to leave Man City in the upcoming window, having received very little game time since completing a £42m deal last summer. It is detailed the Sky Blues would not stand in the central midfielder's way if he decides he wants to go, however it will be tricky for them to recoup the full £42m, so they may sanction an initial loan, with a view to a permanent deal.

The Englishman is said to be concerned about the impact his limited minutes will have on his chances of going to Euro 2024, however his £150k-per-week wages could be an obstacle for any potential suitor.

Should Phillips be a transfer target for Newcastle?

While the 27-year-old has struggled to break into the Man City starting XI, appearing for a total of just 56 minutes in the Premier League this season, he has continued to be selected for England, playing the full 90 minutes in the recent 2-1 victory against Italy.

Hailed as "elite" by members of the media, the former Leeds man is very solid defensively, ranking in the 99th percentile for blocks, and in the 97th for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to other midfielders.

However, there are perhaps some concerns about the England international's off-field commitment, given that Pep Guardiola criticised him for returning from the World Cup "overweight" earlier this season. Phillips being unable to hold down a consistent place in the City team will be a concern for Newcastle, and so they should look to bring him in on an initial loan deal, during which he can prove himself, before shelling out a transfer fee.