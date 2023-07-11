Newcastle United’s remarkable resurgence under new ownership and manager Eddie Howe has been an impressive spectacle.

There has been a strong upsurge in net spend but the club is incredibly ahead of schedule and is now in the unlikely position of preparing the squad for Champions League football.

Qualification for this coveted competition has widened the Magpies' already brimming pool of possible options.

The northeast giants must now act to make sure the side is well-stocked to juggle the ruthless demands of domestic and European football.

One player tipped to join the revolution at Saint James Park is free-agent Daichi Kamada.

What’s the latest on Daichi Kamada to Newcastle United?

According to 90min, Newcastle, as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are looking to pounce on a deal for the former Eintracht Frankfurt star.

The 26-year-old maestro has been a free agent since the end of June and had reportedly agreed a free transfer to AC Milan upon the expiration of his contract.

However, since this, the Rossoneri have sacked technical director Paolo Maldini, whilst Frederic Massara has also departed as sporting director. Chief executive Giorgio Furlani and chief scout Geoffrey Moncada have taken over the transfer business, which has changed Kamada’s situation as the Italian outfit now have different ideas.

The Japanese dynamo is now back on the free market, and he would make for a fantastic acquisition at St James' Park.

Why should Newcastle sign Daichi Kamada?

Over the last couple of years, the attacking midfielder has established himself as the pivotal, creative force within Frankfurt’s set-up.

During the 2020/21 season, Kamada started 12 of 13 clashes in the German outfit’s unlikely Europa League triumph and netted five times along the way.

Last campaign, meanwhile, he entered a new realm of productivity with 23 goal involvements in all competitions - this included 16 contributions in just 25 Bundesliga starts.

The £33k-per-week ace ranks within the best 15% among his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues for total shots per 90, non-penalty goals per 90, and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

His nimble, artistic style coupled with a cute intelligence and vision means he is an integral cog within offensive sequences.

This has been recognised by his past coach Adi Hütter, who said: “Daichi is a brilliant player. Our analysts call him a good 'interpreter of space'. He moves between the lines really well.”

A view that has also been echoed by former boss Olivier Glasner, who added: "I've only rarely encountered such an intelligent player out on the pitch. Daichi's sense of anticipation for where dangerous spaces will open up is excellent. I trust him to find the spaces opposing teams give us."

Kamada’s impudent creativity could mirror the unbelievable quality displayed by Hatem Ben Arfa in black and white.

The Frenchman was unplayable for Newcastle at times.

At the beginning of 2012, the Frenchman notched two very similar mesmeric solo goals against Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.

Effortlessly gliding and slaloming around helpless defenders with boundless innovation, he embodied the typical ‘playmaker’ role.

That term, he bagged 11 goals and assists in the Premier League. It is just a shame that his English odyssey is marred by prolonged periods of inconsistency.

If Kamada can replicate this form on a more regular basis, he could be a revelation for Newcastle, given the evidence above. Howe could well find the Magpies' next cult hero with a bargain swoop for the Japan sensation.