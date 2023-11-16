Newcastle United are now one of the biggest spending clubs in the Premier League and Eddie Howe looks set to open their chequebook once again in the January window, according to reports.

Newcastle United once again spent big in the summer transfer window as ambition levels in the North East continue to get loftier, with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Yankuba Minteh, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all arriving at St James' Park.

Despite performing slightly below expectations according to some in footballing circles, the Magpies sit seventh in the Premier League table with 20 points from their opening 12 fixtures. Nevertheless, they have won just two of their last six matches in all competitions and a recent spate of injuries has complicated matters as they aim to once again challenge for Champions League qualification.

Bringing in some additional quality in January will be an important endeavour for Howe as he tries to bolster key areas; nevertheless, Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, who has been mooted as a target for Newcastle United in recent times, is unlikely to arrive at the club in January as the Premier League considers implementing a ban on teams who loan players from sides they have an association with, as per Football Insider.

Reports in Denmark indicate that Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande is someone who is in Newcastle United's sights and a bid believed to be in the region of £58 million is being readied for the Ivory Coast international by Howe and company.

Now, a fresh report has indicated that the Toon could also look to strengthen their options in the final third by initiating a transcontinental swoop for a talented winger.

Newcastle United track Benjamin Rollheiser

According to reports from Argentina via Sport Witness, Newcastle United are keen on Estudiantes winger Benjamin Rollheiser once again after previous links with the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Benjamin Rollheiser in 2023 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 54 Goals 12 Assists 6

The outlet claim that Estudiantes only own 50% of his rights, with the other half being retained by Rollheiser himself, alongside his entourage. Former Argentina Under-23 international Rollheiser is expected to move clubs in January after rejecting offers from clubs in England, Brazil and the United States in the summer to continue his time at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi.

Speaking earlier this year, Estudiantes manager Eduardo Dominguez revealed that he sees aspects of football legend Lionel Messi's game in Rollheiser, as he stated via Ole: "The comparison has to be with the maximum expression. It seems to me that he has things, if we understand that it is not that he is Messi. I don't know when another (player with Rollheiser's attributes) one will come out.

"Of course, today he is one of the most decisive players in Argentine football and he has to learn to take care of what he is achieving. I don't care what he is experiencing."

Casting their net across the globe, Newcastle look to be utilising their reach to the full extent as Howe eyes more talented players from far and wide to boost the depth and quality in his squad.