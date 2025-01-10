Newcastle United are "keen" on completing the signing of "one of the brightest forward talents" in his country, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

It has been another good week for Eddie Howe's side, whose superb run of form continued with a precious 2-0 win away to Arsenal on Tuesday night. It means the Magpies have one foot in the final of the EFL Cup, as they look to end their long and painful trophy drought.

Up next for Newcastle is FA Cup third round duty, with Howe's men hosting Bromley on Sunday afternoon. Their opponents are currently playing in League Two, so it goes without saying that elimination for the Premier League side would be one of the biggest shocks in the competition in many years.

With the January transfer window now in full swing, it's no surprise to see the Magpies being linked with plenty of players, including Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. With Martin Dubravka leaving St James' Park this month, a backup option to Nick Pope is needed, as well as a potential long-term successor to the England international.

Former Reds stopper Kamil Grabara has also been mentioned as an option in goal for Newcastle, with the 26-year-old Pole currently playing for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Newcastle "keen" on signing talented youngster

According to Plettenberg on X, Newcastle are among the Premier League clubs "keen" on signing PAOK forward Stefanos Tzimas, who is considered a huge attacking prospect currently starring on loan in the 2. Bundesliga for FC Nurnberg.

Not much may be known about the 19-year-old ace, but the fact that Plettenberg speaks about him in such a positive light already suggests that the Magpies would be signing a player with an immense amount of potential.

Tzimas has scored eight goals in just 15 appearances on loan at Nurnberg this season, outlining his quality, and he has been capped for Greece across four different youth age groups, scoring a combined 16 goals in 32 caps.

Stefanos Tzimas' international stats Caps Goals Greece Under-21s 5 0 Greece Under-19s 11 7 Greece Under-17s 13 6 Greece Under-16s 3 3

The POAK teenager is the type of player that Newcastle should always be looking to snap up, in terms of young footballers with high ceilings, and the hope is that they acquire his signature, allowing him to come in and learn alongside the world-class Alexander Isak.

There is clearly strong interest in Tzimas, which is only natural, but the Magpies could be seen as the most exciting option currently, given their imperious form under Howe.