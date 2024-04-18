Newcastle United's forward line has once again caught the eye this season, with the Magpies finding the net on 69 occasions, a tally only beaten by the top three in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak has lit up the top flight under Eddie Howe during 2023/24, scoring 17 times in 24 appearances, with the Swede joint third in the top scorers chart this campaign.

Winger Anthony Gordon has also impressed within the final third, reaching double figures for goals in the league for the first time in his career - proving to be worth every penny of the £45m the club paid for his signature.

However, Miguel Almiron has failed to deliver once more under Howe, after suffering multiple injuries and producing disappointing performances which have seen him register just three Premier League goals, none of which have come in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, the Magpies are looking to replace the Paraguayan in the summer given his poor displays, with the club once again being linked with another top talent.

Newcastle interested in signing young talent this summer

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, promising forward Matias Soule is the subject of interest from clubs across Europe, including in the Premier League, with the report claiming that the Argentinian winger is valued at £34m, ahead of the summer transfer window.

This comes amid prior reports from Calciomercato back in March which suggested that Newcastle were among the raft of clubs keen on signing the youngster, with Aston Villa - and now Arsenal - also in the picture.

The Juventus attacker, who's currently spending the campaign on loan at Frosinone, has featured 30 times in Serie A and scored ten goals, with his form catching the eye of the Magpies once again.

Soule joined Juventus back in 2021, but the club could be open to his departure after his excellent goalscoring season away from Turin.

With the summer window just around the corner, the youngster was quizzed about his ambitions, with Soule claiming that it is a "dream" to play in the Premier League, dubbing the league as one of the "best in the world".

Why Soule would be a huge upgrade on Almiron

The Argentinian winger has blown Newcastle's Almiron out of the water this season - with his record of 13 goal contributions nine more than the 30-year-old can muster.

Soule has averaged 2.9 successful take-ons per 90 in Serie A for Frosinone, whilst the Paraguayan could only manage one per game, with the youngster averaging 1.9 more - proving he's more direct than Almiron with the ball at his feet.

The "Messi-esque" 21-year-old, as described by scout Jacek Kulig, also trumps the 30-year-old for progressive passes per game, with the current Magpies forward trailing the youngster by 3.6 per 90 in their respective leagues during 2023/24.

Soule v Almiron 23/24 Statistics Soule Almiron Progressive carries 3.2 3.8 Successful take-ons 2.9 1 Shots 2.1 2 Shot creating actions 5 2.4 Stats via FBref

As seen in the table above, Soule also dominates when it comes to shot-creating actions, with his ability to create opportunities in the final third a useful asset to Howe, given the firepower his side already possesses with the likes of Isak and Gordon.

The right-hand side of Howe's attack has been the stumbling block since Almiron's drop in form, but the club may have found the perfect long-term replacement who could yield a huge return on investment.

Although the £34m price tag might seem expensive for a 21-year-old, he's clearly showcased his talents in Italy this season, with Soule more than capable of making the step-up to the Premier League and being a key part of Howe's forward line for the foreseeable future.