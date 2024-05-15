Newcastle United are reportedly believed to be interested in completing an audacious triple signing of three players from the same club this summer.

Big summer ahead at Newcastle

After a disappointing season overall, Eddie Howe is under no illusions as to how important it is to nail their summer transfer business, in order to mount a genuine top-four challenge in the Premier League next term. Newcastle certainly aren't shy when it comes to being linked with various players, with additions required at the back, in midfield and in the attacking third.

One of the most recent reports has claimed that Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly could both head to St James' Park on free transfers at the end of the season. That would help ease Newcastle's injury woes at the back, with both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles still expected to be out for many months with serious knee issues.

Another Cherries player, Dominic Solanke, has also emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle this summer, having enjoyed an excellent season that has seen him score 19 goals in 37 league appearances, as well as winning 2.6 aerial duels per game.

Morgan Gibbs-White has stood out as arguably Nottingham Forest's star man in 2023/24, helping them pull just clear of the relegation zone, and he is believed to be an ideal replacement for Bruno Guimaraes at St James', should the Brazilian seal a move away.

Newcastle eyeing audacious triple Crystal Palace signing

According to an exciting claim from Football Insider, Newcastle are keen on signing Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise this summer, eyeing a triple swoop for the Crystal Palace trio.

It is thought that the Magpies have a "strong interest" in them, and the report also says that they are "close to appointing Palace technical director Dougie Freedman to replace Dan Ashworth", perhaps explaining why this rumour has emerged.

This is such an encouraging update, in terms of seeing the level of ambition on show from PIF, even though they will also have to be aware of financial regulations and not risk punishments moving forward, as has been the case with Forest and Everton this season.

Guehi, Eze and Olise all stand out as fantastic options in their respective positions, with the former a consistently strong performer at the heart of Palace's defence alongside Joachim Andersen. He has averaged 3.6 clearances per match throughout the current campaign, and could well feel that this summer is the time to enjoy a new challenge.

Meanwhile, Eze is a brilliant player to watch, finding another gear in recent times and scoring nine goals in the Premier League this season, while Olise is similarly gifted in his wide role, netting on 10 occasions in only 13 league starts, including an excellent brace against Manchester United earlier this month.

Guehi, Eze & Olise's Premier League stats this season Guehi Eze Olise Appearances 24 26 18 Starts 22 23 13 Goals 0 9 10 Assists 1 3 5 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.1 Key passes per game 0.3 2.0 1.9 Pass completion rate 86.9% 83.4% 83%

The Freedman factor could put Newcastle in a strong position, assuming he comes in as the new sporting director, and managing to sign all three would be incredible, even if it feels unlikely.