Newcastle United are now keen on signing a "special" Premier League forward with 10 goals to his name this season, according to a report.

Newcastle on the rise

After enduring an inconsistent start to the season, Newcastle finally look like they could be putting a run together, winning their last four matches in all competitions, culminating in a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The Magpies are now pushing for a top-four spot, and with the January transfer window just around the corner, it could be the perfect opportunity to strengthen their ambitions of reaching the Champions League for the second time under Eddie Howe.

Having missed out on Marc Guehi in the summer, one of Howe's priorities this winter appears to be signing a new centre-back, and Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov is thought to be the number-one target.

A proposal has been sent to Barcelona regarding Eric Garcia, while Newcastle are also leading the race for Milan's Fikayo Tomori, highlighting the strong desire to strengthen the defence in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United's upcoming Premier League fixtures Fixture Date Manchester United (a) December 30th Tottenham Hotspur (a) January 4th Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) January 15th AFC Bournemouth (h) January 18th Southampton (a) January 25th

Although the defence is a priority, a new report has now revealed that Howe also has his eye on a forward, with The Boot Room detailing that Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha is now a target.

However, there may be stiff competition for Cunha's signature, amid interest from a number of other big Premier League clubs, namely Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are also keen, with the player's camp very much aware of the widespread interest.

Although Wolves have struggled for much of the current season, the 25-year-old is not expected to push for a move this winter, with the Old Gold hoping to tie him down to a new contract.

Cunha impressing for Wolves

Although it appears unlikely the Brazilian will be on the move in January, he could be a fantastic signing in the summer given how impressive he has been in the Premier League so far this season.

The £60k-p/w Wolves star has 10 goals to his name already this term, most recently getting on the scoresheet and bagging an assist in the Boxing Day 2-0 victory against Man United.

New manager Vitor Pereira praised the forward in the wake of his performance, saying: "He is a special player. He can do things that can make the difference in small details.

"Matheus Cunha is a player, in my opinion, who can reach high standards in this league. I hope not [elsewhere] because we need him."

With doubts over Alexander Isak's future amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle may be forced to strengthen their attacking options this summer, and Cunha has proven he could be up to the task.