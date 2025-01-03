Newcastle United are interested in signing a serial Champions League winner in the January transfer window, according to an exciting new update.

Newcastle transfer rumours

Eddie Howe's side have really found their groove in recent weeks, going from being a side underperforming in the Premier League to a team who now look like strong top-four challengers.

The 2-0 win away to Manchester United on Monday night was Newcastle's latest impressive result, with the team suddenly clicking from back to front, not least because of the brilliant form of star striker Alexander Isak leading the line.

That's not to say that new signings at St James' Park wouldn't be appreciated in January, however, and various top-quality players are being touted as possible additions. Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn is seen as an exciting option on the right wing, as the Magpies look for more quality in that position, with the 25-year-old already bagging seven goals and six assists in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Newcastle are also reportedly favourites to complete the signing of AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, as Howe looks to improve his defensive options. The Englishman is open to the idea of returning to England, having not always managed to be a regular starter for his current club this season.

Newcastle keen on serial Champions League winner

According to a new report from Caught Offside, Newcastle and PIF are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Asensio in January, seeing him as a new target this month.

He is willing to seal a move away from the Ligue 1 side and is even believed to be in talks with the Magpies over a move, as well as Premier League rivals Aston Villa. PSG aren't thought to want more than £25m for his services, but Newcastle would prefer a loan deal.

Asensio would be a big-name statement signing by Newcastle, but at 28, it also wouldn't be a case of them snapping up a high-profile individual who is past his peak years.

The Spaniard has so much pedigree throughout his career, winning the Champions League three times with Real Madrid and scoring in one final, while Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on him in the past, saying:

"He was the best of the match. He mixed well with Valverde. He was forceful and effective. The best. His attitude when he wasn’t playing was good. I had no doubts, but when you’re not happy you can have a negative or positive attitude. He chose the positive."

Admittedly, Asensio's time at PSG has been less memorable overall, with only seven goals coming his way in 46 appearances, but he remains such a talented footballer - one who could arguably do with a fresh challenge at this point in his career.

He is arguably at his best on the right-hand side, cutting onto his deadly left foot, so he could be a standout option to be an upgrade on Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron, with the latter potentially moving from Newcastle this month.