Newcastle United are keen to add a new forward to their ranks after a difficult start to the season in front of goal, according to reports.

The Magpies have scored just 13 goals in the Premier League this term, which is the joint fourth-lowest total in the division. Having been beaten 2-0 by struggling West Ham United on Monday night, they've also now failed to find the net in three of their last six top-flight matches.

Premier League: Fewest Goals Scored 24/25 Club Goals League Position Southampton 9 20th Crystal Palace 10 19th Everton 10 15th Newcastle United 13 10th Ipswich Town 13 18th Manchester United 13 12th

After the defeat to the Hammers, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was asked if his side's goal return this season is a cause for concern. He replied: “Yes, it is. I can’t say anything other because it’s the most important aspect of the team.

“We need to score, we need to feel that confidence, to feel that belief, and we’ve had that for such a long time. "We’re probably still not as fluent as we have been previously, and so that’s stuff for us to try to fix.”

Semenyo wanted at Newcastle

To fix the problem, Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, the Cherries frontman has emerged as a January target for the Magpies following his impressive displays on the South Coast this season and last.

Semenyo has scored four goals in 12 games this term for Andoni Iraola's side, while last year, he managed eight in 33 games.

Thomas claims that Newcastle are keen on the 24-year-old, ideally in the New Year, but would be unlikely to sign him in the upcoming transfer window unless other players leave the club.

Liverpool are also tracking Semenyo, according to Thomas, who says the Reds are assessing future targets that could play for Arne Slot.

Cook on Semenyo: "He's got a lot better"

Semenyo, who is valued at £16.7 million by Transfermarkt, joined Bournemouth in January 2023 from Bristol City, where he made 125 appearances and scored 21 goals across six seasons.

Though he had a slow start to life at the Vitality Stadium, he's come into his own since the appointment of Iraola last summer, establishing himself as one of Bournemouth's top stars.

Following Bournemouth's 3-1 victory over Southampton back in September, in which Semenyo was on the scoresheet, Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook heaped praise on the Ghana international, who has been capped 25 times by his country.

"As a team, we knew the quality he has and we saw that last year. He's got to just keep working hard - being aggressive and being clinical.

"He's got a lot better at running back and helping out the team too. He's a powerful lad and has all the ability in the world. Hopefully he can continue to show that."