With Martin Dubravka reportedly on his way to Saudi Arabia, Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on an instant replacement who is expected to leave his current club this year.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have burst into life at the perfect moment, leaving any early-season inconsistencies to push towards the Champions League places in the second half of what could yet prove to be a campaign full of success.

2025 could even be the year that they finally get their hands on silverware, having put one foot in the Carabao Cup final with a first-leg 2-0 defeat of Arsenal in their semi-final.

The January transfer window could yet boost their top-four chances even further, with names such as Antoine Semenyo once again mentioned among the transfer headlines in what may yet end with a move to St James' Park this month.

Signing a partner for Alexander Isak and a replacement for Callum Wilson, who is set to leave as a free agent in the summer, would all but complete Eddie Howe's frontline and leave the Magpies in their strongest position to fire on all cylinders. However, before attacking additions arrive, they must welcome a replacement for Dubravka.

According to The Sun, Newcastle are keeping tabs on Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to leave Southampton if they suffer relegation, despite the goalkeeper only arriving in the summer in a deal worth a reported £25m.

Given that the Saints currently sit as many as 10 points adrift of safety, Ramsdale's departure is almost a certainty if he is indeed set on leaving in the event of relegation.

Newcastle could be an ideal move now that Nick Pope is 32 years old and arguably edging past the peak of his powers at St James' Park.

"Phenomenal" Ramsdale must get back to best

It wasn't so long ago that Ramsdale was Arsenal's undisputed No 1 and part of a side hoping to seal Premier League glory. Two seasons later, he finds himself on the wrong end of a relegation battle likely to end in the drop.

Simply put, whilst Newcastle need to replace Dubravka, Ramsdale arguably needs the Magpies to swoop in more than ever.

At his best, the England international found himself at the centre of impressive praise from Arsenal legend David Seaman, who told reporters in 2023 (as relayed by One Football): "People forget he's only 24. So that is amazing for me because I didn’t join Arsenal until I was 26 - what he's doing now at 24 is just phenomenal. He's making big saves all the time.

"There's a confidence building in him and it is a calm confidence, because as a goalkeeper, you can't be like flying here, there and everywhere and ranting and raving - although Peter Schmeichel made a good career doing that."