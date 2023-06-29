Newcastle United have been strongly linked with a move for Dominik Szoboszlai this summer and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Szoboszlai?

According to Sky Sports' North East correspondent Keith Downie, Newcastle are now focusing their attention on the RB Leipzig attacker after Tottenham Hotspur progress their deal to sign James Maddison.

Downie took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to reveal: "Newcastle target James Maddison is in advanced talks with Spurs, report my colleagues @skysportspaulg & @skysports_sheth. "Cautious optimism” a deal will get done — small gap in valuation with Leicester. NUFC likely to look to RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai as option."

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has also revealed the player's release clause and when it will expire:

"This is how Dominik Szoboszlai’s exit clause works. Only valid until June 30 — worth €70m (£60m)."

Would Szoboszlai be a good signing for Newcastle?

There is no doubt that Eddie Howe will be thrilled with the progress his squad at St James' Park has made during his first full season in charge, however, now the manager faces new and difficult challenges as the club prepares for Champions League football next season.

This will be the first time Howe has ever managed a side in Europe, and it's the first time that Newcastle have qualified in over two decades, so there will be a lot of work to be done in pre-season, as well as a strong transfer window to recruit new additions who can add quality and experience.

As a result, the signing of Szoboszlai - hailed a "future icon" by scout Jacek Kulig - would be a great opportunity for Newcastle to add some depth to their attacking threat as the versatile talent is prolific in a number of positions.

The 22-year-old has taken on many roles over his short career so far with a wealth of experience in countless positions including central midfield, attacking midfield, as well as taking up a more advanced role on the left and right wings of the forward line, making him a hugely valuable asset and potentially a much better alternative to Maddison.

Indeed, when comparing the Hungarian ace to his Leicester City positional peer, Szoboszlai outperformed Maddison in a number of key attributes including shots on target rate (48.3% v 32.5%), pass completion (79.9% v 73.4%), shot-creating actions per 90 (5.52 v 5.01) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.63 v 0.47), proving that he is a more consistent performer in front of goal and a more creative option for Howe to deploy next season.

Another strength that Szoboszlai possesses over Maddison is a wealth of Champions League experience; with 25 appearances in the elite European competition - scoring eight goals and registering three assists.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Newcastle to snap up the services of Szoboszlai this summer as he could be a real threat to opponents from a number of positions and would provide the club with a fresh perspective in the final third next season.