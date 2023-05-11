Newcastle United deployed chiefs to watch Lens defender Kevin Danso in action on Saturday ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Danso's future?

The Magpies have Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles all out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window will be PIF’s final big opportunity to either cash in or extend their deals, so should any of the trio depart, the 24-year-old has been highlighted as a possible ideal replacement.

The Austrian international has made 73 appearances for Franck Haise’s side since joining back in 2021 and has been a regular feature of the first-team this season, starting all 34 games in Ligue 1, where he’s helped his team maintain an impressive run of form that sees them second in the table, just six points off PSG.

The Stade Bollaert-Delelis centre-back, however, is no stranger to playing in England having previously had spells with both Reading and MK Dons’ youth sides before joining Southampton on loan earlier in his career, and there’s a chance he could soon be returning having grabbed the attention of Eddie Howe.

According to 90min, Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Wolves and West Ham all “sent scouts” to Lens’ 2-1 victory over Marseille on Saturday, with Danso being a specific player of focus for the chiefs at St. James’ Park. The £8.3k-per-week ace “attracted particular interest” from the Magpies officials who were in attendance, whilst it’s noted that they also hold a “long-standing” admiration for their target’s midfield teammate Seko Fofana, who was additionally in action alongside the defender.

Should Newcastle make a move for Danso?

Standing at 6 foot 2, Danso has been hailed a “powerful” centre-back by football reporter Adam Leitch, and considering the rock he’s proven to be at the heart of Lens’ backline, Newcastle should definitely consider testing the waters to see if a deal would be available to complete.

The Puma-sponsored colossus currently averages 3.5 clearances and 2.4 aerial wins per league game, via WhoScored, alongside having won 19 of his tackles from 37 players challenged this season, so isn’t afraid to use his physical presence to get stuck in at the back.

Danso is also capable of contributing to efforts at the opposite end of the pitch with 28 goal involvements (15 goals and 13 assists) to his name in 185 career appearances, so the versatile operator, who can play in four various positions across the pitch, would be the perfect candidate to put pen to paper and add squad depth in the northeast.