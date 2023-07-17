Newcastle United are believed to be eyeing up a move for Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, according to an exciting new report.

How good is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

The 22-year-old has become arguably one of the most talked-about attacking players in European footballer currently, following some magnificent performances for Napoli over the past 12 months.

Kvaratskhelia has wowed with his pace, quick feet and end product, playing an enormous role in his side winning their first Serie A title since way back in 1990. He scored 12 goals and registered ten assists in the league in 2022/23, often dovetailing in unplayable fashion with Victor Osimhen, as they sealed a legendary piece of glory in Naples that could make them heroes forever in the city.

The Georgian has even been given the nickname "Kvaradona" by Napoli supporters, in relation to Diego Maradona, who also starred for the club during the peak of his powers, with such a complimentary comparison summing up what an exciting talent Kvaratskhelia is.

The winger is contracted to his current club until the summer of 2027, so in truth, only a mammoth offer will be able to prise him away, given his level of importance moving forward, and his long-term potential.

It looks as though Newcastle are eyeing up an audacious move for Kvaratskhelia, however, as they look to undergo some hugely eye-catching transfer business before the 2023/24 Premier League season gets underway.

Are Newcastle linked with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

According to Corriere dello Sport [via The Daily Mail], the Magpies have made an £82m bid for the Napoli star, as they look to snap him up in the coming weeks. The Serie A giants haven't yet responded to the offer, but have no plans on letting him leave.

It is an amount of money that would smash Newcastle's transfer record for an incoming player, with Alexander Isak currently top of the pile after arriving at St James' Park for €70m (£60m) from Real Sociedad last summer.

If the Magpies managed to sign Kvaratskhelia in this current window, it could be one of the most exciting pieces of business in the club's history, considering just how highly the attacker is though of, being described as "very good" by Brazilian legend Kaka, and a "great player" by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

It would be a statement signing that would make the rest of the Premier League, and the whole of Europe for that matter, sit up and take notice, and he possesses the incredible ability to become an absolute icon at Newcastle - analyst The Tactical Times says the player is quite simply "unreal".

Napoli clearly aren't going to budge easily, however, so only a staggering sum of money could turn their heads, but if Kvaratskhelia himself wants to leave his club and enjoy a fresh challenge, they could then find it difficult to keep hold of him, with an unhappy player helping nobody.

Whether the move comes to fruition remains to be seen, but either way, the fact that Newcastle are even in the conversation when it comes to signing some of Europe's biggest talents speaks volumes about their ever-improving reputation in the game, with some great years potentially lying ahead.