Newcastle United target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completing a blockbuster move to St James' Park this summer isn't likely due to how much the winger would cost, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

What's the latest transfer news surrounding Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

As per Caught Offside, Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia is attracting interest from both the Premier League and around Europe owing to his excellent performances this season, with Manchester City, Newcastle United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain said to be in the race for his signature.

The report also states that Serie A giants Napoli won't let him go cheaply and a deal to entice the 22-year-old away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium could cost up to £100 million or more.

According to Corriere Dello Sport via The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain could push the boat out even further to land Kvaratskhelia and would be willing to part with £159 million to secure his services.

Kvaratskhelia has been in scintillating form for Napoli this term, recording 14 goals and 16 assists from 37 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per 90min, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Kvaratskhelia earlier this year alongside his teammate Victor Osimhen, stating: “Kvaratskhelia is a great player, he is doing well with Victor Osimhen, they are very efficient."

Speaking to Football FanCast, Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie doesn't believe Newcastle United will be able to afford Kvaratskhelia in the summer, making a prospective move to St James' Park unlikely.

Downie told FFC: "I think they've maybe pushed the ball out for a holding midfielder who's going to come straight into the team, but would a winger come straight into the team? I'm not too sure; they need to make sure they don't upset the applecart as well, so if they're looking for, say, £100 million for the guy from Napoli [Kvaratskhelia], I don't see that happening. I think you're looking at more players around about the sort of £30-40 million mark I think we saw for Bruno, Botman and Gordon."

Would Newcastle United fork out a significant fee for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Although it's theoretically possible, Newcastle United forking out north of £100 million for Kvaratskhelia would likely diminish their available budget to spend on incomings elsewhere at St James' Park, which may prove to be a decisive roadblock in their pursuit of the Georgia international.

The 22-year-old is definitely worth paying significant money for, as evidenced by WhoScored, who show that he has managed to complete an average of 2.8 dribbles per match this campaign, demonstrating his ability to progress beyond his marker regularly.

FBRef also note that Kvaratskhelia has successfully carried out 160 shot-creating actions in all competitions across 2022/23, illustrating his elite-level ingenuity from the flank.

It would probably take a monumental push from Newcastle United to force a deal over the line for Kvaratskhelia; nevertheless, both supporters and officials inside the club have earned the right to dream following a stellar season that could yield Champions League qualification.