Newcastle United are preparing to make an official approach for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, according to reports.

Is Kieran Tierney leaving Arsenal?

The Scotland international first arrived in the Premier League back in 2019 after graduating from the academy at Celtic and he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of the first-team fold, but after being handed just six starts in the top-flight last season, he could be looking to secure a move elsewhere during the upcoming window despite Arsenal now being a Champions League side.

The Sun report that Eddie Howe has placed the 26-year-old at the top of his list of targets in that left-back position, and the boss has been given a huge boost in his pursuit after The Times claimed that Mikel Arteta has given his ace the green-light to complete a switch to the northeast.

Sky Sports also recently relayed an update stating that the St. James’ Park outfit are confident that they are in pole position to secure their target’s services, and if the following update is to be believed, PIF are already laying the groundwork on a move behind the scenes.

Are Newcastle signing Tierney?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are indeed "strong favourites" to sign Tierney and a "well-placed source" has revealed that a deal "could be agreed" with Arsenal should they receive a fee of £35m. The Magpies are "long-term admirers" of the defender and are therefore "gearing up to make an approach" ahead of the summer transfer window opening on June 14.

Newcastle will know that Tierney wasn’t given a fair shot at proving what he’s capable of during the 2022/23 season, but in 2021/22, he showed the defensive quality he possesses, and having been dubbed a “baller” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, PIF should cash out to secure his services at the reported fee.

Arsenal’s left-footed ace won 14 out of his 18 tackles and was averaging 2.2 clearances per top-flight game so is a rock out on the flank, but he also likes to burst down the wing and whip crosses into the box, which he did on 79 occasions, the third-highest total in N7, as per FBRef.

Tierney, who is a versatile operator with his ability to play higher up in the midfield and even at centre-back, also shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as Nick Pope, Ciaran Clark, Kell Watts, Javier Manquillo and Elliot Anderson, so this existing representative connection could give the northeast outfit an advantage in the race to get a deal over the line.