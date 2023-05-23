Newcastle United target and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney “would be ideal” for Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park, according to pundit Frank McAvennie.

Is Kieran Tierney joining Newcastle?

The Sun reported in April that the 25-year-old is at the top of the manager’s list of targets at left-back, and with him having made just six starts this season in the Premier League, a move elsewhere is likely on the cards.

The Times have recently claimed that Mikel Arteta has given the green light for the Scottish international to complete a move to the northeast, with further outlets since revealing that the Magpies are in pole position to secure his services ahead of Manchester City with the Gunners star keen to join to move closer to his family.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie backed Newcastle to complete a move for Tierney and insisted that he would be the perfect profile of player for Howe to recruit. He said:

“The only reason he is not getting a game [at Arsenal] is because Arteta wants to play a midfield player. It is nothing to do with his attributes. He will love it at Newcastle and he is young enough to go and be part of that journey, like [Kieran] Trippier.”

“If you want a left-back, Tierney is the best. I think Eddie Howe likes his defenders to defend so Tierney would be ideal for Newcastle. I keep in touch with him and follow his career and I really want him to do well. For me Tierney is a step up on what Newcastle have got, he could be world class if he gets a run of games.“

Would Tierney be a good signing for Newcastle?

Newcastle will know that Tierney has been out of favour at Arsenal this season so it’s unfair to judge him on his limited appearances since the start of the current term, but having previously been dubbed a “baller” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, PIF would be recruiting a fantastic left-back.

The Europa League participant, who is expected to be sold for £30m, is extremely strong in the natural defensive aspect of his game having won 14 out of his 18 tackles made over the course of last season, alongside averaging 2.2 clearances per top-flight game, but he’s also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third.

The Gunners’ versatile operator, who can play in three positions, has racked up 64 goal contributions (51 assists and 13 goals) in 292 outings since the start of his career and whipped 79 crosses into the box during the previous campaign which was the third-highest total at the Emirates Stadium, as per FBRef.

Newcastle’s chances of signing Tierney are also extremely strong as a result of him sharing the same agent as Nick Pope, Javier Manquillo and Elliot Anderson, so this existing representative connection, you would expect, would majorly help in wrapping up a deal this summer.