Newcastle United completing a deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is something that “could be getting done”, according to pundit Frank McAvennie.

What's the latest on Tierney to Newcastle?

The Sun have reported that Eddie Howe is set to enter the market for a new left-back this summer with Dan Burn having played out of position there for the majority of the season, and they say the boss has identified the 25-year-old Gunners man as an ideal candidate.

The Scotland international is believed to be frustrated at his lack of game time under Mikel Arteta this season having made just five starts in the Premier League, with journalist Simon Collings claiming that he could be tempted to move to the northeast should his minutes not improve before the end of the current campaign.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has also admitted that the Magpies are the “ones to watch” in the race to sign the Gunners star should they secure a place in the Champions League, which is a real possibility, and it sounds like a switch is already in the works.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie delivered a fresh update on Tierney to Newcastle which supporters are likely to be excited to hear. He said:

“I have heard that they are in for Tierney and that could be getting done. I could understand that. It would be an ideal situation for Tierney, it is only a few hours away from Glasgow and it would be great for him. How he can’t get a game in the Arsenal team is incredible but it is the way they want to play. I just think it is crazy.”

Would Tierney be a good signing for Newcastle?

Tierney might not have had a consistent run of games at Arsenal this season but he’s still got so much potential to offer having been dubbed a “baller” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so Newcastle would be getting a fantastic player should they successfully secure his services this summer.

The Emirates full-back has racked up 64 goal contributions (51 assists and 13 goals) throughout his career so loves to get down the flank and put crosses in the box for his fellow teammates to attack, alongside occasionally getting on the scoresheet himself.

According to FBRef, the £110k-per-week ace also ranks in the 91st percentile for shots and the 88th percentile for progressive carries when compared to others in his position, which further highlights his desire to get forward and put towards his team’s return in the final third, so the board shouldn't even have to think twice about completing this deal should the opportunity present itself at the end of the season.