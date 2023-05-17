Newcastle United have been personally given the green light to complete a deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer, according to reports.

Will Kieran Tierney leave Arsenal?

The Scottish international’s contract at the Emirates Stadium still has another three years remaining, but after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta having recorded just six starts this season in the Premier League, he could be a player on the move during the upcoming window.

Simon Collings, who is a reporter for the Gunners, previously admitted that the 25-year-old could be “tempted” to swap the capital for the northeast in search of regular minutes, with the Magpies being touted as a potential destination on several occasions over the last few months.

The Sun have since claimed that the left-back is at the top of the list of targets in his position for Eddie Howe, with sources close to the player having stated that the chances of a deal getting completed are now increasingly likely.

Are Newcastle signing Tierney?

According to The Times (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal’s manager Arteta has “given the green light” for Tierney to join Newcastle at the end of the season. The N7 defender is “expected to leave” after significantly dropping down the pecking order “in favour of a switch” to the northeast. The £110k-per-week ace is viewed as a “bit-part” squad member by his boss and it’s expected that he would slot straight into Dan Burn’s role should he make the transition to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle are in desperate need of a first-choice left-back with Burn having played the majority of the season out of position, and Tierney already having plenty of Premier League experience makes him the perfect candidate for Howe.

The Arsenal “baller”, as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has won 11 of his tackles from 20 players challenged since the start of the term which is a decent return considering he’s only made six starts, but he’s also capable of delivering in the final third with 19 goal contributions (14 assists and five goals) to his name in 121 senior appearances at the Emirates.

Tierney, who has the versatility to operate higher up in left midfield and even at centre-back alongside his natural position, additionally knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured 13 trophies since bursting onto the professional scene, so would match that fighting spirit and winning mentality of the squad already in the northeast.