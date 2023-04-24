Newcastle United are preparing an offer to bring Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney to St. James’ Park, according to reports.

What's the latest on Tierney to Newcastle?

The Premier League high-flyers and Eddie Howe are reportedly on the lookout for a new left-back this summer and have identified the 25-year-old as the ideal target having fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, making just five top-flight starts this season.

Gunners journalist Simon Collings has revealed that the Scottish international might be tempted to move to the northeast having become frustrated at his lack of game time, with CBS reporter Ben Jacobs further claiming that the Magpies are the “ones to watch” in the race to secure his services.

Speaking to Football Insider, Frank McAvennie, pundit and former professional, stated that he’s “heard” that this is a deal that “could be getting done”, which could be true if the following update is anything to go by.

According to The Sun, Newcastle are “planning” a swoop for Tierney and they are “confident” of him putting pen to paper ahead of the 2023/24 term. The N7 full-back “tops the list” of Howe’s targets in his position and is set to cost £30m plus, and sources close to the player think that the chances of him completing a switch are “increasingly likely”.

What chance do Newcastle have of signing Tierney?

Newcastle will know that Tierney is likely to be a man in demand should he leave Arsenal, but with him sharing the same agent as Nick Pope, Javier Manquillo and Elliot Anderson, there looks to be an extremely strong chance that he’ll be on his way to St. James’.

The Douglas native has 64 goal contributions (51 assists and 13 goals) to his name over the course of 290 appearances throughout his career so loves to get down the flank and chip in at the opposite end of the pitch.

The Adidas-sponsored ace, who’s been dubbed a “baller” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also knows what it takes to be successful having secured 13 trophies since bursting onto the scene, and has already competed at the highest level in both the Champions and Europa League, as per Transfermarkt.

Tierney would additionally add some welcome versatility to Howe’s squad with his ability to operate slightly higher up on the left side of the midfield alongside at centre-back, so the hierarchy shouldn’t even have to think twice about wrapping this deal up should the opportunity present itself in the weeks and months ahead.