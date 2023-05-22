Newcastle United are 'one to watch' in the race for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer as Eddie Howe goes about strengthening his squad, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Tierney?

As per Football Insider, Newcastle United are said to be in 'pole position' to sign Tierney this summer and is regarded by the Magpies as a 'top target' for the summer.

Aston Villa and Manchester City are also keen to secure his signature, though the Scotland international would prefer a move that would see him be closer to his family in Scotland.

FootballTransfers have reported that Tierney has been touted as being part of a potential swap deal with regard to Manchester City's attraction towards the 25-year-old, who could head to the Etihad in an exchange that may see Citizens' full-back Joao Cancelo head to the Emirates in return.

The Sun claim that a move to Newcastle United is seen as an 'increasingly likely' prospect in the forthcoming transfer window, with £30 million believed to be enough to seal an agreement.

Capology understand Tierney earns around £110,000 per week at the Gunners on a contract that runs until June 2026.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Newcastle United are a significant player in the race to sign Tierney this summer.

Jacobs said: "I think Newcastle are one to watch there, simply because left-back is an area where I think Eddie Howe can still strengthen. Matt Targett and Dan Burn have been playing on the left-hand side, but I still think that somebody like Tierney would be an upgrade for Newcastle United.

"So that one could be a possibility in terms of an outgoing [at Arsenal], but that will depend on Tierney, really, because Arsenal really rate Tierney. It's just a case of whether or not he's happy with his squad role at this point."

Would Kieran Tierney be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Tierney, who has been hailed as "immense" by the Daily Record, has earned a reputation as a passionate, hardworking consistent performer at Arsenal and would be a brilliant asset for Newcastle United heading into 2023/24 if he was to move to the North East.

In 2022/23, the former Celtic man has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, registering one goal and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Tierney has also maintained a tackle success rate of 80% regarding oncoming dribblers, illustrating his ability to dispossess his opponent regularly.

Dan Burn has predominantly featured at left-back for Newcastle United; however, Tierney would be a high-profile upgrade on the Blyth-born man who would add some extra steel to the Magpies ahead of next term, which may well see the Toon Army return to the Champions League stage for the first time since 2003/04.