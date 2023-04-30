Newcastle United target Kieran Tierney is an 'Eddie Howe type player' and would fit in well at St James' Park, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Tierney?

As per Football Insider, Newcastle United are said to be 'closely monitoring' Arsenal defender Tierney ahead of the summer transfer window as boss Howe eyes reinforcements in the left-back position.

The report states that the Scotland international could cost in the region of £30 million; however, the same outlet have also claimed that Manchester City are keeping tabs on his situation.

Tierney has fallen behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order at the Emirates. The chances of him moving to Tyneside this summer are believed to be 'increasingly likely', as per The Sun.

In 2022/23, the former Celtic man has appeared 31 times for Arsenal in all competitions, accumulating one goal and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology understands that Tierney is earning around £110,000 per week in north London on his current deal, which is set to run until 2026.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Downie believes Tierney would fit nicely into Howe's plans in the North East.

Downie told FFC: "Having watched a lot of Kieran Tierney over the years and knowing a lot about his character, where he's from and how he's come through, I don't know if I can think of a more Eddie Howe-type player than Kieran Tierney."

Would Kieran Tierney be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Tierney would be a sensible signing for Newcastle United as they go about strengthening their squad in the summer. The Scot typifies what the Magpies have been all about this season, hard work, determination and quality when it matters.

FBRef shows that the 25-year-old has been strong in the tackle this term, winning 77.3% of his challenges against oncoming dribbles, showing his desire to win the ball back and kickstart attacking passages of play.

Despite Dan Burn putting in some excellent performances at left-back this campaign, there is no doubt that Newcastle could do with adding another body in that position heading into 2023/24, especially when you consider the fact that the Toon Army could also be involved in Champions League football and will need to enhance squad depth.

Of course, Tierney has also fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta, which could make a switch to the North East an easier process to initiate for both parties in the forthcoming off-season.