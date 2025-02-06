A "brilliant" Newcastle United player has been left fuming with the club's decision to knock back a bid for him, a new report has claimed.

Newcastle book second Wembley trip in three years

Things are looking up at St. James' Park right now, with Newcastle in a strong position to push for Champions League qualification, while they have also booked their place at Wembley for the second time in three years.

The Magpies will be hoping to right the wrongs of the 2023 EFL Cup final when they travel to the capital in March, with Eddie Howe's side set to take on either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

Howe's side defeated Arsenal 2-0 last night to rack up a 4-0 aggregate victory, with Alexander Isak running the Gunners' defence ragged at times, although it was a solid all-round performance, with the defence deserving credit for keeping another clean sheet.

Kieran Trippier played the full 90 minutes and dealt with everything the game asked of him, however, a new report has suggested the right-back is extremely unhappy with the fact Newcastle have knocked back a loan bid from Galatasaray.

Trippier was said to be open to an exit in the January transfer window, despite remaining an important player for Howe's side, and his morale has been “seriously damaged” by the recent decision to turn down a bid.

The Turkish side wanted to sign the right-back on a straight loan deal, rather than including a buy option, which may be the reason the offer was deemed unsatisfactory by the Tyneside club.

With the Turkish transfer window still open for a few more days, the situation could still change, but it is now becoming more unlikely the 34-year-old will leave this winter.

Trippier could be a history-maker at Newcastle

If the report is to be believed, it is strange the England international is so determined to move to Galatasaray this winter, especially fresh off the back of last night.

The full-back is now just one game away from making history by helping Newcastle win their first major trophy since 1969, which would also be the second major honour of his career, having won the La Liga title with Atletico Madrid.

The £120k-per-week defender has not been as prominent a member of the first team as he would've liked to be this season, however, and he would stand a good chance of winning the Turkish title if he completed a move, with Galatasaray six points clear.

Although he has been lauded as "brilliant" by members of the media, the former Spurs man's best days are arguably behind him, with Tino Livramento making the right-back position his own this season.

However, Trippier proved last night that he still has a lot to give, so it is probably a wise move to block his departure, particularly considering it is now too late to bring in a replacement.