Newcastle United are “informed” on the situation of Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae ahead of the summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Kim Min-Jae leaving Napoli?

Since joining from Fenerbahce last summer, the centre-back has been a regular feature of Luciano Spalletti’s former side, making 45 appearances across all competitions during his debut season at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

In his CaughtOffside Daily Briefing last month, Romano stated that the Magpies had sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old and suggested that Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth could compete with Manchester United in the race to bring him to the Premier League.

Journalist Raimondo De Magistris has since claimed that the Red Devils have offered the South Korean a “huge salary” so the northeast outfit will have to act fast, but with his contract including a £52m release clause that’s set to become active next month, anything can still happen.

Are Newcastle signing Kim?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Newcastle are keeping close tabs on Kim as they weigh up a potential hijack this summer. He wrote:

“Manchester United have Kim Min-jae on their list since October and remains the main target. Release clause, only valid in July as United are in contact with agents; Newcastle are informed too. Understand Man Utd are also monitoring the French market for plan B options.”

Could Kim be a good addition for Howe?

Newcastle obviously hold a clear interest in Kim to be considering a swoop during the upcoming window, and having been dubbed a real “leader” by former professional Park Ji-Sung, the centre-back putting pen to paper would be a massive coup for PIF.

The Serie A champion averaged 3.5 clearances and 2.6 aerial wins per league game last season, alongside recording a 91% pass success rate, via WhoScored, which was higher than any of the black and white striped players, highlighting his calmness and composure on the ball.

The Nike-sponsored ace is also capable of contributing to his team’s efforts at the opposite end of the pitch having clocked up four league goal contributions (two goals and the same number of assists) in 35 appearances last term.

Finally, Kim has spent the majority of his career playing in the heart of the defence but he also has the versatility to operate out wide at right-back so he would be a great option for Howe to have at his disposal should rotation be needed as a result of an injury crisis, in a similar way to how the gaffer has used Dan Burn this season.