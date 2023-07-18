Newcastle United have had a relatively understated summer transfer window thus far as Sandro Tonali has been their only first-team addition.

The Magpies snapped the Italy international up from Serie A giants AC Milan for a reported fee in the region of £55m, after they signed youngster Yankuba Minteh and loaned him to Feyenoord.

There is still more than a month to go before the deadline passes, which means that sporting director Dan Ashworth has plenty of time left to prepare the squad for Premier League and Champions League action for the 2023/24 campaign.

Eddie Howe's side have been linked with a move that would represent a significant splash in the market, however, as they have been touted with a €90m (£77m) swoop to sign Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

How good is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

The 22-year-old is a sensational forward who would arrive as a statement signing for Newcastle after his terrific season in Italy.

He helped Napoli to secure the Serie A title with his stunning performances on the left flank as a right-footed winger, as the Georgia international contributed with an outstanding 12 goals and ten assists in 34 appearances.

To put that amazing accomplishment into context, no Toon wide attacker managed more than 11 goals or five Premier League assists last term, whilst Kieran Trippier led the team for assists with seven.

This suggests that the Napoli wizard would be a significant upgrade on the manager's current options out wide, due to how frequently he is able to punish teams in the final third.

With such a claim in mind, Howe could now unearth the club's next version of Hatem Ben Arfa - another magical forward who entertained crowds - by snapping up the talented youngster.

Between 2011 and 2015, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain talent racked up 14 goals and 15 assists in 86 appearances for the Magpies as a left-footed right winger.

The French wizard was also capable of the sublime as he dazzled supporters with his ability to score fantastic individual goals, with his strikes against Blackburn and Bolton in 2012 standing out as two of his best.

Ben Arfa, who averaged at least two dribbles completed per match throughout his Premier League career, had the quality to conjure something out of nothing, which left fans excited when he picked the ball up in any position on the pitch as they knew that something could happen.

Kvaratskhelia is a player with the same kind of star power. The terrific maestro, who completed 2.2 dribbles per match in the Serie A, was dubbed 'Maradona-esque' due to his knack for scoring incredible solo goals, with one of his strikes in August of last year described as a 'wonder goal'.

He has the talent to make things happen in a flash due to his phenomenal dribbling ability coupled with his reliable end product, which is proven by his impressive return for goals and assists last season.

Therefore, supporters could get excited whenever the Georgian sensation, who journalist Paolo Del Genio claimed is "irreplaceable", picks up possession because they would know that the potential is there for something truly special to happen at any moment.