It couldn’t be a better time to be a Newcastle United fan.

Instead of the customary plan scrabble to avoid relegation, Champions League football beckons, and the club will aim for a consecutive top-four finish.

This summer, Sandro Tonali has already been added to the ranks from AC Milan - another glorious statement of intent that signals the unwavering ambition of the new ownership.

To follow this, stories have emerged that the Magpies are set to raid Serie A and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the next target.

What’s the latest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Newcastle United?

According to Saudi outlet WinWinAllSport (via Corriere Dello Sport), Newcastle are prepared to invest €95m (£82m) to sign the Napoli talisman.

The Partenopei are yet to respond to this lucrative offer and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is keen to keep the winger, whose contract doesn't expire until 2027.

However, given the attractiveness of the project at Newcastle and its overwhelming financial muscle, it will be intriguing to see if the club can prize away one of Serie A's most delightful talents.

Why does Newcastle want to sign Khicha Kvaratskhelia?

The spindly and unassuming 22-year-old arrived in Campania from his native Georgia last summer almost as a completely unknown entity.

But, in a blistering twelve months, Kvaratskhelia embedded himself into Neapolitan folklore, thanks to his dazzling skill and consistency, which secured the club their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Across 43 appearances across all competitions, the joyous technician notched a whopping 31 goal contributions and was simply unplayable at times.

This imperious debut campaign in Italy earned him a series of accolades, including the Serie A MVP of the year.

The League’s Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo said: "Kvaratskhelia`s impact on the league has been impressive. Congratulations to Napoli for having brought to Italy this talent, who from the very first matches showed off his repertoire of technique, dribbling, personality, and creativity."

This sentiment was echoed by his title-winning boss Luciano Spalletti, who added: "Kvara is gorgeous, magnificent, and delightful. A top player, despite his age. He still has a lot to learn and when he does he will become deadly, a super footballer."

His devastating partnership with the endlessly industrious and ruthlessly efficient Victor Osimhen was one of the title-winning catalysts and is something he could emulate with Alexander Isak.

Although the Swede’s first season in England was interrupted by injury, he still showcased marvellous quality. In just 17 Premier League starts, the former Real Sociedad star still managed 12 goal contributions, whilst often playing in his unfavoured left-wing position.

His wonderful ability to effortlessly glide with the ball, which he has merged with a commendable potency, has created a fiendishly effective forward.

In Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers, he ranks within the best 17% for progressive passes, progressive carries, and successful take-ons per 90.

Isak has magnificently acclimatised to English football and with the added bonus of Champions League football for the upcoming season, he will be expected to more regularly deputise for Callum Wilson as the focal point.

The prospect of Kvaratskhelia and Isak starting together under Eddie Howe is mouth-watering and will leave Newcastle fans brimming with excitement.