Newcastle United have undergone a sweeping transformation this summer - though that is away from Eddie Howe's first-team squad.

The Tyneside outfit might have seen significant structural movements, but little has happened on the transfer front. Lewis Hall's loan move has been completed on a permanent basis and Lloyd Kelly has been landed on a free transfer following his departure from Bournemouth, but the backline requires more work and a wide forward is also pursued.

St. James' Park has gone from strength to strength over the past several years, following the PIF-backed club takeover, and now there is a chance to overcome last season's hiccup, stemming from the injury-plagued nature of the Magpies' year, and mount a campaign back toward the Champions League.

Fans are understandably yearning for some added impetus in attack - and the pointers suggest that they will get their wish - but with Sven Botman's knee injury keeping him sidelined until the end of 2024, Howe is desperate to secure another centre-back to restore his side's imperiousness in defence.

Newcastle lining up another defender

The left-sided Kelly brings security and dynamism to the backline but more is needed on the central right. As such, there might just be something in reports that Newcastle are pushing to sign OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo.

The French defender is Juventus' priority target this summer and rejected West Ham United despite the east London side agreeing a £27m deal to sign him.

Now, according to transfer specialist Graeme Bailey, the Toon are preparing to launch a move of their own after holding discussions with Todibo's representatives.

Newcastle’s new sporting director Paul Mitchell is seeking to hijack Juventus' hijack in what would be an extraordinary turn of events. There's a distance to travel but this one is cautiously encouraging.

Jean-Clair Todibo's 23/24 season in numbers

Todibo, standing at 6 foot 3, is a colossal defender with a steely protective ability and a remarkable level of technicality that speaks of his suitability in Newcastle's fluid, progressive system.

As per FBref, he ranked among the top 18% of centre-backs in Ligue 1 last season for assists (0.07 per 90) and the top 10% for shot-creating actions (1.47 per 90), highlighting that inborn creativity that would open up a new dimension from deep.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig has praised his "high-quality" presence in the rearguard and this is reflected in the all-encompassing nature of his game, with the 24-year-old also keeping 14 clean sheets from 30 Ligue 1 matches last season, completing 90% of his passes and averaging 1.9 tackles and winning 4.5 duels (at a success rate of 59%).

But the most eye-catching element of the former La Masia starlet's skillset is his athletic prowess, with the mobility and energy levels necessary to rule over the defensive third with an iron grasp - averaging 7.1 ball recoveries per game in the French top flight.

Todibo's influence is such that he wouldn't just improve his prospective defensive partners on Tyneside. With such a robust approach to his play, he might actually be the dream defender for Bruno Guimaraes.

Why Newcastle must sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer, though June's sales of Elliott Anderson and teenage winger Yankuba Minteh have eased the burden relating to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules considerably.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United have all registered a vested interest of late but a clause in Guimaraes' contract relating to a £100m release clause has now expired, meaning that Howe and Co can demand any fee they see fit for the club's midfield linchpin.

Signed from Lyon for £40m in January 2022 - at the start of the Magpies' new wave of hope - the Brazil international has been lauded for his "world-class" skills by teammate Dan Burn and chalks up some staggering metrics each season.

Bruno Guimaraes: Premier League Statistics Statistics 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Matches played 17 32 37 Matches started 11 32 37 Goals 5 4 7 Assists 1 5 8 Pass completion 86% 85% 85% Big chances created 3 2 12 Touches per game 46.9 68.4 81.0 Key passes per game 0.7 1.3 1.7 Dribbles per game 1.3 1.4 1.9 Ball recoveries per game 7.0 7.7 6.5 Tackles per game 2.6 2.4 2.4 Duels won per game 6.2 7.0 7.7 Stats via Sofascore

The table above highlights Guimaraes' almighty stats across his two-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League. It's a lot to unpack, but illustrates the absurd level of roundedness that supercharges Newcastle's engine room.

He did struggle at points last season but this was largely down to the incessant injury problems that plagued his team - especially in defence. By placing Todibo behind him - a defender who unbelievably made more ball recoveries than him on average in his league last season - Newcastle could return to the fore.

After all, while the £160k-per-week midfielder's combative nature holds together the middle of the park with steely resolve, it's his ball-playing mastery that would benefit the most from such a sturdy defender behind.

Indeed, Guimaraes ranked among the top 10% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues last season for assists and shot-creating actions and the top 13% for progressive passes per 90, emphasising that fact.

Todibo would provide security and stability, yes, but also his own progressive style to thread through to Newcastle's main man, in turn enhancing the collective fluency of the side.

Juventus might feel that they are the favourites to sign Todibo, but Newcastle are seemingly set on disrupting the party in Turin. If they pull it off, it really will be quite the signing.