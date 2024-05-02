Highlights Arsenal may lose out on Diomande to Newcastle, despite needing midfield and defensive reinforcements.

Gunners could come second in the Premier League, facing competition from Man City.

Diomande is a sought-after player with great potential, but Sporting CP may negotiate his release.

Arsenal have been handed a blow as it has emerged that they trail a Premier League rival in pursuit of one of their long-term transfer targets.

Gunners in search of reinforcements

Despite leading the Premier League as it stands, it could be another runners-up medal for Mikel Arteta and his side come the end of the season.

This comes with Manchester City just a point adrift and having a game in hand on their former assistant manager's outfit.

It means that the Gunners need their rivals to drop points in one of their final four games of the season while being perfect themselves. Though it is far from impossible, City's recent form suggests that it is unlikely, with Pep Guardiola's side having taken 39 points out of a possible 45 this calendar year and not having tasted defeat in 90 minutes.

The final run-in for the Premier League title Arsenal Man City Game 35 Tottenham (W 3-2) Wolves (H) Game 36 Bournemouth (H) Fulham (A) Game 37 Manchester United (A) Tottenham (A) Game 38 Everton (H) West Ham (H)

It makes this summer even more important for the Gunners to bridge the gap as they look to go one better should they ultimately come second. A midfielder is essential, while another wide player is also high on the agenda.

But there is also a need for another defender to provide cover and competition for William Saliba, whose absence last season contributed to their downfall and who is clearly a vital part of the Arsenal setup for which, at present, has no alternative.

Now, insight has been shed on the future of the player they had seemingly been targeting to fill that void.

Newcastle lead race for cut-price Diomande

That comes courtesy of Portuguese outlet A Bola, which claims that Newcastle lead the race for Sporting CP wonderkid Ousmane Diomande, who has attracted attention from across the Premier League for his performances in Lisbon.

In fact, Arsenal even tried to sign him before that, with the Gunners trying to sign him from Norwegian side FC Midtjylland before he moved to Sporting in the winter of 2023.

They tried again six months later, with reports claiming that Arteta's side tabled a £30m offer for the Ivorian that the Portuguese giants turned down.

The Gunners 'promised to return' this summer, but will have to hurry.

That is because Premier League rivals Newcastle United lead the race for his signature, according to A Bola. The report claims that Sporting are willing to negotiate down from Diomande's €80m (£68.4m) release clause, and will accept a bid between €50-60m (£42.5-51m).

It adds that the Magpies are the "best-placed" club to make an offer, and that a bid for Diomande is the expected "next step" as they look to wrap up a deal.

The defender has been touted as a future star and came in for high praise from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who posted on X: "Ousmane Diomande. You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills. There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."

Given Arsenal's longstanding interest in the defender, they are unlikely to go down without a fight, but as it stands, Diomande could be turning out against the Gunners next time he is at the Emirates Stadium.