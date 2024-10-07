Newcastle United's financial muscle means they are in pole position to sign a prolific attacking player, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with possible new signings ahead of the upcoming transfer windows, with Andrija Maksimovic being touted as a target. The 17-year-old is currently thriving at Red Star Belgrade and would be considered a long-term prospect who can grow into a star over time.

Omar Marmoush is a hugely talented player who has been likened to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, with the Eintracht Frankfurt star also backed to seal a move to Newcastle soon. The attacking ace has scored an incredible eight goals in just six Bundesliga appearances so far this season, including a last-gasp equaliser against Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Another wide player who has been mentioned as an option for the Magpies is Bryan Mbeumo, with the Brentford ace also enjoying a fantastic start to the 2024/25 campaign. His goal at home to Wolves over the weekend means he has six in the Premier League already this season.

Newcastle and Manchester United are reportedly going head-to-head to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi, too, as Paul Mitchell looks to beat his predecessor Dan Ashworth to his services.

Newcastle boosted in efforts to sign 24 y/o striker

According to Sport Mediaset [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are still firmly in the race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, with their financial strength putting them ahead of Inter Milan and Barcelona as the most likely club to snap him up. Inter are believed to have already made strides to sign the 24-year-old on a free transfer next summer, but the Magpies have the edge because of their wealth, potentially offering the soon-to-be free agent a hefty salary.

Newcastle should be doing everything they can to acquire David's signature, given his reputation as a massive talent with the world at his feet. He has a superb record at both club and international level, scoring 92 goals in 196 appearances for Lille, as well as 29 goals in 56 caps for Canada.

Meanwhile, former youth coach Hanny El-Magrabi has hailed his brilliance, backing him to become truly elite over time: "I enjoyed coaching the person, not just the player. What impressed me most was him continuing to be the person that he was here and carrying that with him in Europe - leading by example. He can be one of the best players in the world in a very short time. The sky is the limit."

Inter and Barca are massive clubs in their own right, so it is understandable why David could eye a move to either, but the fact that Newcastle are in a stronger financial position will certainly be significant.

Jonathan David's key career stats Appearances Goals Canada 56 29 Lille 196 92 Gent 83 37 Canada Under-23s 2 0 Canada Under-17s 3 2

With the Lille hero out of contract at the end of this season, the Magpies could offer the Canadian huge wages that the other clubs can't, and the hope is that it helps them strike a deal.