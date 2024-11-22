Newcastle United haven't ramped up to full gear yet this season, though perhaps that proves that there is plenty to look forward to on Tyneside over the coming months.

Every club has its problems but Newcastle had too many to overcome last year, injuries putting an insurmountable barrier in front of a top-four finish, though things are starting to look up now.

Eddie Howe still needs another player to complete his frontline though, and is eager to sign a Premier League star this winter.

Newcastle want to sign Premier League forward

As per a report relayed by the Daily Mail, Newcastle are set to tussle with Liverpool for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe deemed to view the Cameroonian star as a top target for January.

Mbeumo, valued at £50m, has been one of the most prolific players in the Premier League this term, and with a principally right-flanking role, seems like the perfect fit to sit on the alternate wing to Anthony Gordon at St. James' Park.

Just imagine the impact this could have on Alexander Isak.

Imagine Bryan Mbeumo & Alexander Isak

Analyst Ben Mattinson has remarked that "Gordon, Isak and Mbeumo would be one of the best attacks in the league."

Isak is one of the most exciting and potent goalscorers in Europe, whereas Gordon's movements and dynamism make him a tough adversary for any top-performing defender.

Mbeumo would just inject that last bit of deadliness into what is a formidable and well-coached attack. After all, only Erling Haaland boasts more goals than him in the English top flight this season.

Premier League 24/25: Top Scorers Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Erling Haaland 11 12 2. Mohamed Salah 11 8 2= Bryan Mbeumo 11 8 2= Chris Wood 11 8 5. Yoane Wissa 8 7 5. Cole Palmer 11 7 Stats via Premier League

Gordon is the most creative member of this prospective attacking trio, but Isak is not just a sharpshooter at number nine, ranking among the top 18% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and progressive passes and the top 9% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

This would play right into Mbeumo's strength as a traditional force, driving into the final third and arcing inwards to find space from where he can unleash his fine strikes. Isak has pace for days and is capable of starting from deep himself, as evidenced by his progressive passing.

Mbeumo needs only to build an understanding with the Swede to translate his form into Newcastle colours. It really could be the start of something special.

Described as an "output machine" by football producer Michael Johnston, Mbeumo has what it takes to become a major player on Tyneside, perhaps blending with Isak to ensure that Howe's team ascend to the next level and step into Europe's elite club competition once again.