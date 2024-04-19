As the summer approaches, reports suggest that Newcastle United have already started their search for a central defender in an attempt to replace the injured Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have endured a season of injury blows, with Eddie Howe forced to juggle his options and somehow take his side into the Premier League's top six, on course to qualify for the Europa League. The latest news on that front is even set to play a part in next season, with both Lascelles and Botman suffering ACL injuries at similar times, to sum up Newcastle's like as of late.

In need of central defenders, those at St James' Park have already been liked with Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo in two deals that would undoubtedly provide Howe with a much-needed boost. And now, they're reportedly in pole position to land a potential game-changer.

According to Jornal de Noticias via Paisley Gates, Newcastle are leading the race to sign Ousmane Diomande alongside Liverpool this summer in a deal that could see the Magpies trigger the defender's hefty £69m release clause.

Having been linked with the Sporting CP man in the last few months, it's a positive sign that Newcastle now reportedly lead the race for his signature. But beating Liverpool in negotiations will be far from easy. The Reds could yet have the advantage of Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, who is the top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer.

Nonetheless, Newcastle's desperate search for a centre-back could create a convincing enough pitch to lure Diomande to St James' Park this summer.

"Elite" Diomande would fill Botman void

Whilst the likes of Kelly and Adarabioyo are solid options, it will arguably take a talent of Diomande's calibre to replace Botman in the first half of next season. The 20-year-old has played a key part for Sporting this season, helping his side remain on course to pick up a league and cup double and potentially earn a move to the Premier League along the way.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ousmane Diomande Sven Botman Progressive Carries 19 0 Progressive Passes 112 35 Tackles Won 20 13 Interceptions 13 9 Aerial Duels Won 39 34

Described as a player who was showing signs of becoming an "elite talent" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig at the end of last season, Diomande may well be at that elite level a year later, having starred for Sporting once again.

Newcastle will simply be hoping that they're the side who benefit from that talent, especially without Botman. In an ideal world, Howe will have his side back in the race to finish inside the Premier League's top four and qualify for the Champions League. The summer transfer window could play a vital part in that, however.