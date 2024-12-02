Marc Guehi continues to be mentioned as a transfer target for Newcastle United, but a new report suggests they are leading the race to sign a cheaper alternative.

Newcastle still eyeing Guehi signing

The Magpies have had issues at the heart of their defence throughout this year, not least because both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have been sidelined by serious knee injuries. Granted, the likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn have performed largely well together, but the need for reinforcements is still clear.

During the summer, it was Guehi who emerged as Newcastle's priority transfer target at centre-back, but Crystal Palace held firm and demanded huge money for him, meaning the transfer didn't materialise, and he remained at Selhurst Park.

Despite this, the England international has continued to be linked with a move to St James' Park, with a £60m transfer in the January window mooted. Palace have struggled this season, and he may feel that finding a new challenge midway through the campaign is best for his development.

Guehi certainly won't be the only player that Newcastle are looking at, however, especially if they want to sign a cheaper option, and it looks as though that may be the case, following a new update.

Newcastle lead the race to sign "skilful" defender

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are in pole position to complete the signing of AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

The Magpies are "at the forefront" to snap up the 26-year-old, with his current club now willing to sell him for less than the £25m they wanted during the summer transfer window, meaning somewhere around the £20m mark could get the deal done. He is out of contract in the summer of 2027.

This is an update that may frustrate Newcastle supporters, as it may point towards them looking to penny-pinch and spend less on an out of favour player, rather than going big on Guehi.

That's nothing against Tomori, though, who has forged a good career for himself in Italy and gained plenty of admirers, not least all-time Milan and Italy centre-back legend Franco Baresi, who said of him back in 2021: "He is skilful and has great physical attributes. He is still adapting to the Italian league and I think he can only grow as a defender and help us out.

"He needs to be focused on the present and on doing well with AC Milan. The club will decide his future with the player and with Chelsea at the end of the season. There is great competition in England, but he is definitely one of the most promising prospects out there. His experience with AC Milan can certainly help him develop as a player."

Tomori has only started six league games this season, however, and is seemingly considered an expendable figure, so should Newcastle look to pounce he could be an absolute bargain.

Fikayo Tomori's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 8 Starts 6 Minutes played 551 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass completion rate 93.3% Clearances per game 2 Aerial duel wins per game 1.9

The Palace man still feels like the superior and strongest option for Eddie Howe to bring in, however, and fans may want to see the club be ambitious and sign him instead.