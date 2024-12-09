Newcastle United are said to be leading the race to sign a player with a "magical" left foot, according to an encouraging new transfer claim.

Newcastle transfer news

Magpies supporters will be desperate to see reinforcements come in during the January transfer window, and if business is limited at that point, lots of additions will be needed in the summer instead.

Plenty of players are being linked with moves to St James' Park, with Felix Nmecha one player who has been mentioned as a target. Borussia Dortmund are thought to be open to offers for the 24-year-old midfielder, with Newcastle one of those in the mix to snap him up.

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has arguably emerged as one of Newcastle's main transfer targets in recent months, as he continues to impress for the Bees, scoring and assisting against Eddie Howe's side in their 4-2 win in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea wide man Mykhailo Mudryk has also been mentioned as a loan option for Newcastle in January, as he looks to seal a move away from Stamford Bridge to enjoy more regular football.

Newcastle leading race to sign "magical" ace

According to L'Interista [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are now in "pole position" to sign Boca Juniors attacker Kevin Zenon, in a potential £16.5m deal next summer. The Magpies are far from the only club showing an interest in the 23-year-old, however, with Inter Milan, Tottenham, Brighton and Lyon all mentioned in the report.

This is an exciting update from a Newcastle perspective, considering Zenon is a talented young player with so much potential, hence the level of interest in him. He has been capped once for Argentina at under-23s level, scoring in his solitary appearance for them, and he may think that a move to Europe could improve his chances of featuring for the senior side.

Zenon has five goals and seven assists in 44 appearances for Boca, providing quality out wide, with analyst Ben Mattinson lauding the "magical" left foot at his disposal.

Zenon is primarily a left winger, however, and with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes already representing strong options there for Newcastle, it could be hard for the Argentine to be a key man. That said, if Paul Mitchell and Howe see him as a potential right-sided option, too, it would make far more sense going for him, as they look for an upgrade on the likes of Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy.

The fact that Zenon lacks European experience means that he could have to be a work in progress as he adjusts to a different style of play, but his potential means that he is worth taking a punt on.