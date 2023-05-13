Journalist Keith Downie lauded Nick Pope's impact in Newcastle United's thrilling 2-2 draw away to Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime, as the two sides played out a memorable encounter.

How did Newcastle fare at Leeds?

The Magpies returned to Premier League action on Saturday, in what was a massive game for both sides, for very different reasons. Eddie Howe's men knew how vital three points would be in their push for a top-four finish, while Leeds are desperately battling to staying the division.

Newcastle made a nightmare start, falling behind to Luke Ayling's strike, but Patrick Bamford's missed penalty, which Pope saved expertly, saw the match turn on its head completely.

Just minutes later, Callum Willson equalised from the penalty spot after Alexander Isak was fouled, as the visitors took control of proceedings. Wilson's second spot-kick of the afternoon put Newcastle ahead, but Rasmus Kristensen equalised late in the day, in what ultimately proved to be two point droppsed by the Howe's team.

Was Downie impressed with Pope?

It was another good outing for Pope, who has enjoyed an excellent season in general, and Downie took to Twitter to laud his penalty save in the first half at Elland Road, as he made his presence felt:

"What a penalty save that could prove to be from Nick Pope. Newcastle haven’t started here, but the big keeper has kept his side in it with a brilliant stop from Bamford’s penalty."

There are so many players who have contributed positively to Newcastle's season, to Kieran Tripper and Sven Botman in defence to Isak and Wilson in attack, but Pope deserves enormous credit in his own right. He has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League, performing with great consistency since August, and he is surely pushing Jordan Pickford hard to be England's first-choice man between the sticks moving forward.

The great players stand tall in big games and the 31-year-old did exactly that against Leeds, getting the better of Bamford and not putting a foot wrong all game, with some of his decision-making outside the penalty area immaculate throughout.

Pope may not always receive the accolades that some others in his position do, from Alisson to Ederson, but he has been an outstanding signing, and if a top-four finish is achieved over the next few games, he will have played a major part in a fantastic season for Newcastle.