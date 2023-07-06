Newcastle United haver allegedly discussed a shock deal for Leonardo Bonucci this summer, according to a report from Calciomercato, via The Daily Mail.

What is the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

The Toon have already got to work this summer in terms of strengthening their squad, with the Premier League outfit preparing for a campaign back in the Champions League. Having climbed into the top four in the 2022/23 season, they now want to challenge on all fronts, and that will involve ensuring they have the required strength in depth throughout their first-team - and maybe a little bit of Champions League know-how too.

They already have their eyes set on a number of other targets this transfer window. One name is Goncalo Inacio, with the Magpies keen to add him to their backline during the close season. In addition, it seems as though Newcastle may not need to stump up as much money as initially thought, eager to pay less than his £51m release clause.

Another player they want to add in a bid to bolster their defence is Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace. The Englishman would cost the club £60m, with the Eagles feeling his recent efforts on the international stage meaning his value has increased, and he will now be worth more to any interested party.

Are Newcastle United signing Leonardo Bonucci?

Now, there is a fresh name that has emerged as a potential target for them at centre-back. According to a report from Calciomercato, via The Daily Mail, Leonardo Bonucci has held 'shock' talks with the Premier League side over a potential switch to England this summer.

There is no offer on the table yet for the Italian but he has indeed spoken to the Toon over a move, with the player set to potentially leave Juventus this summer. He doesn't have long left to run on his current deal and plans to quit the game entirely next summer, but for now, he wants to have one more good season - and that looks like it could be away from Turin.

He had to spend the majority of his time out of the Juventus first-team in 2022/23, having played on just 16 occasions in Serie A for the Old Lady. Only nine of those were starts too, and he has gradually fallen more and more out of favour at the club, with his starts dwindling each year for the last three seasons.

The 36-year-old could now have a go at a new challenge elsewhere, having spent twelve seasons with the club. His latest stint with the Italian club began in 2018 but he had a further seven campaigns with them before that, with only a year at AC Milan splitting the two up. He's also played in over 500 games, has featured in the Champions League and has been a regular for his national team of Italy.

Bonucci has also never played outside of Italy so perhaps there could be concerns over both his age profile and pace in the Premier League, but one has to imagine his experience at the highest level would only serve to help the likes of Sven Botman when those European nights come calling.