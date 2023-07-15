Newcastle United bringing in experienced Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci this window would make new arrival Sandro Tonali 'delighted', according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Leonardo Bonucci going to Newcastle United?

According to Calciomercato, Newcastle United have had a meeting with Juventus over the possibility of bringing Bonucci to St James' Park this window as he's set to leave the Allianz Stadium.

No concrete offer has been put forward to the £197k-a-week ace; however, the Magpies are assessing the 'economic, technical, physical and motivational conditions' before making a decision on whether to pursue Bonucci.

Speaking on the NUFC Matters Transfer Show, journalist Ben Jacobs cast doubt on any potential move to the North East for Bonucci, stating: "“Very strange, I don’t see it happening at all. Obviously at 36 years of age what would be the logic? You have to think of the wages as well, there would be a big outlay for a 36-year-old. I’m not sure there’s anything significant in this, it’s not advanced in any way, I’m not aware of any serious conversations and there hasn’t been an offer either."

Featuring in a reduced role for Juventus last term, Bonucci amassed 26 appearances in all competitions, getting himself on the scoresheet on two separate occasions, as per Transfermarkt.

Corriere della Sera claim that Sampdoria boss Andrea Pirlo would like to reunite with Bonucci as they prepare for life as a Serie B outfit.

Journalist Jones thinks that new arrival Tonali would be happy if his fellow countryman Bonucci was to join him at St James' Park this summer.

In a recent interview with Football FanCast, Jones stated: "I'm sure Sandro Tonali would be delighted to have an Italian follow him to Tyneside. He is looking for a new club and in line with that, I know that sides have been approached, particularly anyone who is Champions League level but could do with some experience."

Who else has Eddie Howe targeted this summer to join Newcastle United?

Newcastle United look to be active in the market this summer as Eddie Howe plots some savvy business to prepare his side for Champions League involvement this term.

As per The Times, the Magpies are closing in on the signing of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes for a fee that will touch the £35 million mark.

Any deal to bring Barnes to the North East would mean that Newcastle United have spent their net transfer budget for this window following the arrival of Tonali from AC Milan.

Chronicle Live understand that Newcastle United are yet to submit an official offer for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney despite being keen on the Scotland international.

Gazzeta dello Sport report that Juventus winger Federico Chiesa could be sold by his current employers and both Newcastle United alongside Liverpool would be attractive options for the Italy international to seek a new challenge in England.

Looking ahead, we will find out more in the next few weeks over who Newcastle United are looking to bring in an what sort of impact they will potential have on the club moving forward.