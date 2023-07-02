An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign…

What’s the latest on Jesper Lindstrom to Newcastle?

According to German outlet BILD, Eddie Howe is eyeing up a possible swoop to sign Eintracht Frankfurt central midfielder Jesper Lindstrom in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Premier League side are competing with Italian giants AC Milan to land the Denmark international over the coming weeks. There would be a hint of irony to that should they beat the Italian side to his signature given they are set to sign Sandro Tonali from them.

The report further states that the Bundesliga team are set to demand a fee in the region of €40m (£34m) for his services and that the Magpies would not have an issue with matching that figure if they decide to act upon their interest in his services.

Where would Jesper Lindstrom fit in at Newcastle?

The Frankfurt talent is a versatile midfielder who is capable of playing through the middle or out wide on either flank and his arrival could be terrible news for Elliot Anderson.

Newcastle’s academy graduate burst into the first team last season and made 22 Premier League appearances, although only three of those outings came from the start.

Anderson, like Lindstrom, predominantly plays in the middle of the park along with being able to feature on either the right or left flank. The Scottish playmaker registered one assist and zero top-flight goals for the Toon Army last term, while his average Sofascore rating of 6.64 placed him 21st within the squad (out of 24).

These statistics show that the 20-year-old prodigy struggled to nail down a regular spot in the team and was unable to prove himself worthy of more minutes with the opportunities that Howe did send his way.

He could find himself needing to look for a loan move elsewhere or face the prospect of his game time dwindling as the signing of Lindstrom on top of the incoming Tonali would place further obstacles in his way.

The Frankfurt ace, like Anderson, is an attacking midfielder who can also be deployed on the flanks, which suggests that the 23-year-old ace would be directly competing with the Toon academy graduate for a place in the team.

Lindstrom's Bundesliga form over the last two seasons also indicates that he would be a better option, in the immediate future, for Howe in those positions.

The Danish wizard has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.77 or higher since the start of the 2021/22 campaign and contributed with 12 goals alongside six assists, while he has also created 12 'big chances' for his teammates, in 48 league outings.

His impressive tally of seven Bundesliga goals last term was more than any central midfielder managed for Newcastle in the Premier League, with Joelinton's six strikes leading the way in that area of the pitch.

Therefore, Lindstrom, who was once hailed as "unique" by reporter Jacque Talbot, could add an improved goalscoring threat in midfield for Howe, while leaving Anderson at risk of a reduced role and a potential need to look elsewhere for game time.