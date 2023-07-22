Newcastle United are one of several sides who are interested in Jesper Lindstrom.

What’s the latest on Jesper Lindstrom to Newcastle United?

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Shields Gazette), the Magpies are alongside several European heavyweights interested in Lindstrom.

Juventus have been described as “the competition to worry about” for Newcastle as Eintracht Frankfurt value their star man, who is also of interest at Arsenal, at around £30m.

Despite his popularity, the 23-year-old has remained relaxed about his future, telling Danish outlet Tipsbladet: "It’s a huge confidence boost. It’s one of the biggest things as a footballer, so I’m obviously very happy. It is hard not to read along when articles appear on your Facebook, Instagram and other social media. So of course, I read it, but I don’t take it too seriously.

“It’s always great to play in the biggest league in the world, but whether Arsenal is right for me is hard to say. Right now, I’m in a good place in Frankfurt, but it’s great that there are clubs like them that are watching me. Something may have to happen at some point, but right now I’m fine.”

Why do Newcastle want Jesper Lindstrom?

Since joining Frankfurt in 2021, the attacking midfielder has quickly established himself as one of the club’s most influential performers. In 77 games in all competitions, Lindstrom has bagged 27 goal involvements and his fruitful time in Germany has included a Europa League triumph and a Bundesliga Rookie Award for 2022.

Last season was the ten-cap international’s most productive, with 11 goal contributions in 27 Bundesliga matches. Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has praised his smooth acclimatisation to German football, saying: “Jesper has already made significant steps forward... you can see that he's an outstanding footballer and has very good technique."

Trapp’s comments stem from Lindstrom’s profile as a fast, dynamic, and purposeful attacking influence, whose intricate dribbling draws attention and creates space.

In The Athletic’s series of profiling 50 exciting players under the age of 25, Sebastian Stafford-Bloor feels his job is to operate fluidly within the attacking structure, with a definitive role to control or dictate its rhythm. He pounces on the creativity of his teammates and acts impulsively in offensive sequences, propelling himself into moves with momentary and well-timed contributions.

Despite not being defined as the primary creator, across 110 appearances where he has operated from his preferred position of attacking midfield, he’s notched 59 goals and assists.

Last term in the Bundesliga, he averaged just 32.4 touches per game, to demonstrate that he may drift in games but can make telling contributions in crucial moments.

If he moved to Newcastle and operated in the midfield, he could occupy a similar role to Georginio Wijnaldum in his one year on Tyneside, in which he was the club’s top scorer with 11 goals and second-best creator with five assists, as per WhoScored.

The former Liverpool gem was fielded as an attacking midfielder or played just behind the striker, and formed an esteemed reputation for his late runs into the box and his well-timed movement.

Then-manager Steve McClaren praised his role and said: “He's our link. It's important to get the balance right in the team and we allow him to make runs forward. He's very effective.

"He can work, he can play, he's an intelligent footballer, he can play any position."

Therefore, if awarded the same freedom at St James' Park, it would be an interesting and exciting spectacle to see how Lindstrom would develop under Eddie Howe.