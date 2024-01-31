There's no denying that Newcastle United have enjoyed real success in the January window during the PIF regime so far, with previous years having proven rather fruitful for the club with regard to securing high-profile incomings.

Back in 2022, the Magpies were able to move comfortably clear of the relegation zone having been buoyed by the signings of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes, among others, while last year saw the £45m capture of Anthony Gordon - the Englishman now thriving with 14 goals and assists from 20 Premier League games this season.

Although hampered by FFP restraints, the St James' Park outfit could look to secure a timely boost with another high-profile addition in the winter window, amid reports that the club are lining up a bid for a potential marquee signing.

Newcastle eyeing move for 2023 Champions League finalist

According to Italian outlet, InterLive, the northeast side are said to be willing to offer around €40m (£34m) - plus bonuses - in order to secure the signing of Inter Milan defender, Federico Dimarco, with the 26-year-old having been part of the side that reached the Champions League final last season.

The piece suggests that the Italy international - who is also of interest to Manchester United - has emerged as a top target for PIF this year, despite the fact that the full-back has only recently signed a new contract extension until 2027.

That bumper new deal has ensured that Newcastle will have to fork out closer to €60m (£52m) if they are to get their man either this month or during the summer, although such an investment could well prove worth it to replace the aforementioned Burn at left-back.

How Federico Dimarco compares to Dan Burn

Signed for just £13m two years ago, local hero Burn has established himself as a key figure under Eddie Howe amid the club's recent resurgence, having been hailed for his "ridiculous impact" during his first season at the club - as per pundit Frank McAvennie.

Despite cementing himself as a fans' favourite at St James' Park, the Blyth-born giant has come under fire for his performances at left-back more recently, enduring particularly tough outings at home to Nottingham Forest as well as in the 4-2 defeat away at Anfield.

While Howe does have teenage gem, Lewis Hall as an option in that left-sided role, the addition of a figure like Dimarco could provide the Magpies with a more proven talent, with the former Hellas Verona loanee currently shining at San Siro.

Although he does often operate in a more attacking wing-back berth, the Inter man's quality has shone through after providing three goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, having been described as "a goal threat" by journalist Carlo Garganese.

As Garganese also noted, "his delivery, crosses, set pieces and corners are world class", with such praise reinforced by the fact that both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville only recently named him in their Team of the Year for 2023.

The Milan native had contributed to 16 goals and assists across all fronts in 2022/23 for Simone Inzaghi's side, with Burn, by contrast contributing to just two goals and no assists in 44 games last term, as well as registering only five goal involvements this time around.

Dimarco's 2023/24 Serie A season by numbers 17 games (16 starts) 3 goals 5 assists 10 'big chances' created 2.1 key passes per game 85% pass accuracy rate 1.8 tackles & interceptions per game 7.39 avg. match rating Stats via Sofascore

Dimarco's creative quality is also shown by the fact that he ranks in the top 1% among his European peers for both shot-creating actions and assists made per 90, across the last 365 days, while the current Newcastle man ranks in just the bottom 6% and the bottom 15% for those same two metrics, respectively.

Howe could then have an attacking weapon down the left flank to mirror Kieran Trippier on the opposite flank, rather than utilising the more defensive-minded Burn, with such an addition able to help take the club to that next level under PIF's watch.