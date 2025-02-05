Newcastle United are now lining up a move for an "unbelievable" forward who could be brought in to replace Alexander Isak this summer, according to a report.

Isak set to be offered new contract

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has recently stated Newcastle are willing to table a huge contract offer to Isak, in an attempt to secure the striker's long-term future at St. James' Park.

Borson is "sure" the contract will be the biggest the Magpies have ever offered, although he does not rule out a move to another Premier League club, tipping Arsenal as a potential destination.

The Sweden international has been in fantastic form this season, with 17 Premier League goals to his name, so it is no wonder he is attracting the attention of some top clubs.

However, Eddie Howe will be hoping qualification for the Champions League and potentially winning the EFL Cup will be enough to tempt Isak into staying, with the crucial second leg against the Gunners set to take place tonight.

It is far from a certainty the 25-year-old will commit to a new deal, however, meaning Newcastle need to be proactive in the transfer market when it comes to looking for replacements.

According to a report from The Sun, the Magpies now have a new target in mind, as they are lining up a move for AFC Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert, having watched him closely over the last five games.