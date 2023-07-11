Since the club's takeover at the end of 2021, Newcastle United have invested hefty sums on several highly-talented players.

Notably, this list includes Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, and most recently, Sandro Tonali.

Spending has increased as the club prepares for one of the biggest summers in its history as it prepares to compete in the Champions League.

However, in the tenure of the new ownership, the most important signing could arguably be their first - the acquisition of Kieran Trippier in January 2022 for just £12m has emerged as an inspired piece of business.

The 32-year-old has oozed quality, composure and leadership. He is now the club captain and an indispensable component of Eddie Howe’s machine.

Nevertheless, his age cannot be escaped, and whilst he is in the most fruitful form of his life, he is nearing the twilight years of his career.

But the Magpies hierarchy has already begun the process to pinpoint a long-term successor to the Englishman, with Tino Livramento suggested as a possible target.

What’s the latest on Tino Livramento to Newcastle United?

According to the Telegraph, the Magpies have already submitted two bids for the Southampton gem, but have failed to reach an agreement.

The Saints, who were relegated to the Championship, value the 20-year-old at more than £30m, whilst Newcastle have only offered around £21m.

The outlet describes the player as 'very keen' on the move, but the club may need to wait until the sale of Allan Saint-Maximin has been completed for a timely cash injection, whilst also easing Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

It was previously reported by the Daily Mail that Chelsea supposedly has a “surprise interest” in Livramento, with a £40m buy-back clause as part of his departure in 2021.

However, with the immovable Reece James and the recently-signed Malo Gusto already in their ranks, it seems unlikely that a transfer back to west London will ever materialise.

If Newcastle can just match Southampton’s asking price then a deal is very much a possibility.

Can Tino Livramento emulate Kieran Trippier at Newcastle United?

Within the Chelsea youth system, the quick right-back forged an esteemed reputation for his class and potential.

In 30 appearances during the 2020/21 season, Livramento registered ten assists and was named as the Blues' Academy Player of the Year, winning the award alongside the likes of James, Mason Mount, and Billy Gilmour.

He was then unexpectedly sold to Southampton for the next season, and in 28 top-flight outings, he averaged 1.9 tackles and 1.1 dribbles per game (third-highest ranking for each metric in the squad) to showcase his impressively competent all-round game.

But, a devastating ACL injury against Brighton in April 2022 massively derailed his progress and kept him out of action for over a year.

Now back to full fitness, he is the subject of interest from the high-flying Magpies, and Howe could train him as Trippier’s heir to the right-back throne.

Last term, Trippier was simply sensational.

He was named in OPTA’s team of the season, playing in every fixture, creating the most chances from set plays (76), and playing the most passes into the opposition box (551) in a single season since 2004. The former Tottenham Hotspur man also recorded 138 successful crosses, the most in a single season since 2006.

Having a man of this calibre to mentor the “fantastic” Livramento - as once lauded by former teammate Theo Walcott - can continue Newcastle’s reputation as a rapidly improving asset.