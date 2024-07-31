After the takeover by the Saudi PIF back in 2021, Newcastle United have splashed the cash, breaking the club’s transfer record multiple times in the process.

The previous record was held by Joelinton, after his £40m move to the Magpies back in 2019, under then boss Steve Bruce - with the Brazilian settling into a midfield role in recent years despite arriving as a striker.

He’s formed an excellent partnership with his compatriot Bruno Guimaraes, who joined the club for the same fee back in January 2022 - before striker Alexander Isak smashed the record, with his £60m transfer in the summer of the same year.

However, two years on from their last record signing, the club have the opportunity to break that once again, with a move for one star who set Euro 2024 alight this summer.

Newcastle make club-record bid to sign teenage superstar

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are readying a club record €80m (£67m) bid for Real Madrid talent Arda Güler this summer.

The 19-year-old, who only joined the Spanish side last summer, made ten appearances in LaLiga, scoring six goals - a phenomenal return for a player of his age.

The report states that Madrid don’t want to sell the youngster this window after his impressive start to life in Spain, with Carlo Ancelotti willing to give the Turkish international a greater role in the squad during 2024/25.

However, should a deal be agreed between the Magpies and Madrid, it would allow Eddie Howe to sign his own version of another teenage talent who has burst onto the scene in recent months.

Why Guler could be like Yamal for Newcastle

17-year-old Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has taken Europe by storm in recent months, making his first-team debut and also starring for Spain at Euro 2024 - helping his nation win the competition for a fourth time.

Despite his tender age, the forward registered one goal and four assists in Germany, claiming the Young Player of the Tournament award - hardly a surprise after his moments of magic, which included a stunning strike against France in the semi-final.

However, despite his excellent summer, he was beaten in numerous key areas by Guler, demonstrating what a superb signing the youngster would be for Howe’s side should they reach an agreement.

FBref have ranked the duo as similar players, understandable when comparing their respective stats, with the Turkish ace producing some excellent figures at the recent European Championships.

The Turkish “generational talent”, as described by journalist Dean Jones, registered two fewer goals and assists than Yamal, but did feature in two fewer matches than the Barcelona star.

How Guler & Yamal compare per 90 at Euro 2024 Statistics Guler Yamal Games played 5 7 Goals + assists 3 5 Passes completed 52 37 Progressive passes 5.3 4.1 Crosses attempted 6.9 4.3 Take-on success 47% 36% Stats via FBref

However, Guler excelled in numerous other key areas, including passes completed per 90, averaging 52 compared to the Spaniard’s tally of just 37, whilst averaging more progressive passes - demonstrating his abilities to create opportunities in attacking areas.

He also averaged over more crosses per 90, whilst achieving an 11% higher take-on success rate, highlighting the danger the Turkish international poses within the final third.

Whilst it may be a huge sum to fork out on such a young talent, Newcastle would undoubtedly be making a huge statement of intent, with Guler able to star on Tyneside for at least the next decade.

His talents make him perfect for the Premier League, with the Magpies potentially signing a star who can end their hunt for a new right-sided attacker.