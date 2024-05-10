Newcastle United have enjoyed another successful campaign in front of goal, with the club scoring the fourth-most goals in the Premier League so far this season.

However, it hasn't been enough to propel the Magpies back into the Champions League places for a second successive season, with injuries preventing the club from welcoming any of Europe's biggest clubs to St James' Park next term.

The defensive department has taken a battering during 2023/24, with Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles all missing large parts of the season, which has often resulted in a makeshift backline for Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle's forward line has undoubtedly saved the Magpies from a disastrous campaign, with striker Alexander Isak single-handedly keeping the club within arm's length of a European spot.

The Swedish international has scored 20 times in 27 Premier League outings over the course of the season - a tally that has attracted interest from multiple sides across England's top division, namely Arsenal.

Howe certainly won't want to lose his talisman this summer, but if the club are forced to part ways with the 24-year-old, then PIF may well turn their attention to another Premier League forward, with the Magpies already keen on the attacker.

Newcastle enquire about 18-goal Premier League striker

According to GiveMeSport, the Magpies have already enquired about the availability of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke ahead of the summer transfer window, after making contact with their fellow top-flight outfit.

The 26-year-old has bagged 18 goals in the Premier League this season, in an unexpected season for Andoni Iraola's side, which sees them occupy a place in the top half of the division.

His most impressive display undoubtedly came in the 3-2 win away at Nottingham Forest in December, with the former Liverpool youngster grabbing his first career hat-trick.

He's also managed to find the back of the net on three occasions against Howe's side during the current campaign, including a double in the meeting at the Vitality Stadium back in November.

Solanke is currently enjoying the best Premier League campaign of his career, with the striker expected to cost any potential buyer a pretty penny in the summer.

Football Insider have reported that the Cherries are set to slap a £50m price tag on the forward's head, with Solanke the perfect replacement for Isak should he leave Tyneside in the coming months.

Why Solanke would be the perfect Isak replacement

Whilst no Newcastle fan would want to lose Isak this summer, they would be in safe hands should they replace him with Solanke during the off-season.

The pair have both excelled in the league, despite being utilised in slightly different ways by their respective managers.

The Magpies forward has been given a free role to create carnage in attacking areas, whilst the Cherries attacker has been more of an out-and-out striker who's scored most of his goals within the 18-yard box.

They both average a similar number of shots per 90, with the pair only separated by 0.1. They've also been nuisances in the opposition penalty area, with Solanke averaging 5.7 touches, compared to Isak's 5.4.

However, the Englishman has dominated in the air in comparison to the Swede, winning 2.6 per 90 - a tally that is over two more than the current Newcastle striker who could only muster 0.3.

Solanke v Isak in the PL (23/24) Statistics Isak Solanke Shots 2.9 2.8 Touches in penalty area 5.4 5.7 Goals per shot on target 0.5 0.5 Aerials won 0.3 2.6 Stats via FBref

Whilst they operate in different ways, Solanke could potentially be the perfect alternative with his poaching instincts seeing him operate in and around the box rather than roaming freely like Isak.

With Anthony Gordon contributing with 11 assists this season, he could take the 26-year-old to the next level with his creativity in the final third playing into the hands of the striker should he move to Tyneside.

Having already plucked Callum Wilson from the Cherries in 2020, the Magpies could be set to raid the Vitality Stadium once again under PIF's watch.